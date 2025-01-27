Pramac confirms Alpine partnership for 2025 MotoGP season

Pramac has confirmed that French car manufacturer Alpine will be a main sponsor of the MotoGP team in 2025 ahead of its launch event this week.

Following media rumours late last year, Pramac has announced on its social media channels a partnership with the French car brand who also competes in Formula 1 and the World Endurance Championship.

In a brief social media post, Pramac wrote: “Two worlds, one shared vision. On the eve of an exciting 2025 season, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP is proud to announce a new partnership with Alpine Cars.”

It is unclear how prominent Alpine’s sponsorship will be on the Yamahas the team will run in 2025 or how it will influence livery design.

Prim will remain as Pramac’s title sponsor until the end of 2027.

The Renault Group, who owns Alpine, is headed by Luca de Meo, who previously served as a director at Fiat when the Italian car brand was title sponsor of the Yamaha factory team in MotoGP.

Pramac team owner Paolo Campinoti has a good relationship with de Meo, which has led to this link up.

In recent years, due to his friendship with Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali, Pramac has run the F1 logo on the rear of its bikes.

In F1 in 2025, Alpine will have a tie to MotoGP in the form of Jack Doohan, whose father is five-time 500cc world champion Mick Doohan.

And should the acquisition gain regulatory approval following an EU probe, F1 and MotoGP will come under the same Liberty Media banner in 2025.

Pramac, alongside the factory Yamaha team, will launch its 2025 campaign in Malaysia on Friday 31 January.

The reigning teams’ champion, Pramac also won the riders’ title in MotoGP with Jorge Martin - who has left the Ducati stable to join Aprilia.

With Martin leaving Pramac and Ducati unable to convince Marc Marquez to join the outfit on a works bike for 2025, the team elected to cut ties with the Italian manufacturer.

Instead it has signed a multi-year deal to become Yamaha’s satellite partner and will field a line-up of Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira this year.

Yamaha hasn’t had a satellite team since RNF Racing split with it to join Aprilia for the 2023 season.