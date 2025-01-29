Marc Marquez: Technology? “The last decision is always in your hands”

“I think it’s 70% by humans and 30% by technology” – Francesco Bagnaia.

Francesco Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
The recent Ducati MotoGP team launch for Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Marquez featured some AI courtesy of title sponsor Lenovo.

Ducati's current MotoGP dominance is also partly attributed to its cutting-edge use of technology, in terms of data analysis and simulation software.

Marquez’s transformation from winless in his final two seasons at Repsol Honda to three victories on a year-old Gresini Ducati last year also underlined the importance of machinery.

Both riders agreed that the blend of human and technical skills is what makes MotoGP so intriguing but insist it’s still humans that ‘make the difference’.

“Of course, technology is super important. I will say that is a big help for the humans. But in the end, the humans take the decisions,” said six-time MotoGP champion Marquez.

“The Ducati Lenovo team has super good technology, the bike has super good technology, but in the end, riders are humans.

“So it’s a big help, but the last decision is always in your hands.”

Double champion and reigning runner-up Bagnaia added: “I think it’s 70% by humans and 30% by technology.

“Because it's true that we need technology, Lenovo is helping us a lot on developing technology to improve on the data side.

“But who will take the results, who will take the points are the humans and the engineers working day and night in the race weekend.

“We [as riders] are working every day to be the best athletes possible, and we have to finalise every result on the track.

“So it's a complementary job and I think humans still are a big part of it, and this is the main thing and the most fascinating thing about our job.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Marc Marquez: Technology? "The last decision is always in your hands"
