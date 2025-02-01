Luca Marini expects “to try a completely new” Honda MotoGP bike in testing

Honda’s Luca Marini says he is expecting “to try a completely new prototype” when MotoGP pre-season testing begins next week in Malaysia.

The Japanese marque endured a torrid 2024 campaign, as it failed to breach 100 points in the constructors’ standings and registered its third winless season in the last five.

Marini, who was signed to replace Marc Marquez at the factory squad, ended up last of the full-time runners in the riders’ standings having scored just 14 points.

But Honda is making a push to transform its fortunes, making several key personnel hirings late last year - most notably Romano Albesiano as technical director.

Following Barcelona testing last November, Marini felt Honda could see noticeable improvements come the second half of the 2025 campaign.

Asked if he still sees this timeline as realistic, Marini said: “I think it’s a little bit too early at the moment to feel this, it’s something generic because I know how Honda works and I think that in the first part of the season we’re going to try a completely new prototype in the Sepang test for sure.

“But still we need to adjust everything, but following our direction and feedback from last year I think we can start this season with a higher level.

“Still not enough, for sure, to fight for the target that we want to achieve.

“But after the first part of the season, more or less during the half part, can be a good moment to try to do something better with a better package, more competitive.

“But everything has to go in the right direction with no mistakes. So, this is not easy.”

Honda has been on track already this week at Sepang for the shakedown, though its factory duo are yet to ride having been in Indonesia for the squad’s livery launch.

The 2025 season marks Honda’s factory team’s first not backed by Repsol since 1994, with Castrol taking over as title sponsor as the squad move to corporate HRC colours for the coming year.