Luca Marini expects “to try a completely new” Honda MotoGP bike in testing

Testing begins next week

Luca Marini, Honda Factory, 2025 livery
Luca Marini, Honda Factory, 2025 livery
© Honda Racing

Honda’s Luca Marini says he is expecting “to try a completely new prototype” when MotoGP pre-season testing begins next week in Malaysia.

The Japanese marque endured a torrid 2024 campaign, as it failed to breach 100 points in the constructors’ standings and registered its third winless season in the last five.

Marini, who was signed to replace Marc Marquez at the factory squad, ended up last of the full-time runners in the riders’ standings having scored just 14 points.

But Honda is making a push to transform its fortunes, making several key personnel hirings late last year - most notably Romano Albesiano as technical director.

Following Barcelona testing last November, Marini felt Honda could see noticeable improvements come the second half of the 2025 campaign.

Asked if he still sees this timeline as realistic, Marini said: “I think it’s a little bit too early at the moment to feel this, it’s something generic because I know how Honda works and I think that in the first part of the season we’re going to try a completely new prototype in the Sepang test for sure.

“But still we need to adjust everything, but following our direction and feedback from last year I think we can start this season with a higher level.

“Still not enough, for sure, to fight for the target that we want to achieve.

“But after the first part of the season, more or less during the half part, can be a good moment to try to do something better with a better package, more competitive.

“But everything has to go in the right direction with no mistakes. So, this is not easy.”

Honda has been on track already this week at Sepang for the shakedown, though its factory duo are yet to ride having been in Indonesia for the squad’s livery launch.

The 2025 season marks Honda’s factory team’s first not backed by Repsol since 1994, with Castrol taking over as title sponsor as the squad move to corporate HRC colours for the coming year.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
26m ago
Flavio Briatore sacked me - now I think he'll axe THIS F1 driver
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP Feature
1h ago
Analysis: Why Honda’s new MotoGP look represents more than just fresh paint
Honda 2025 MotoGP livery
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati debuts new fairing at Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test
Michele Pirro, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Shakedown test. Credit: Instgram/MotoGP.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Luca Marini expects “to try a completely new” Honda MotoGP bike in testing
Luca Marini, Honda Factory, 2025 livery
F1 News
2h ago
Liam Lawson told he has to "come out of the blocks quickly" against Max Verstappen
Liam Lawson

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta identifies “biggest mistake” he wants to eradicate in MotoGP 2025
Pedro Acosta, 2024 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
2h ago
Poor Portimao weather presents an opportunity to Andrea Locatelli, Yamaha
Andrea Locatelli, 2025 WorldSBK Portimao Test, pit box. Credit: WorldSBK.
MotoGP News
3h ago
Ex-Marc Marquez MotoGP crew chief offering Joan Mir signs of Honda hope
Joan Mir, Honda Factory Racing, 2025 livery
BSB News
3h ago
Rich Energy partners with BSB team for 2025 season
Chris Fairburn, William Storey. Credit: X/Rich Energy.
F1 News
4h ago
Claim about Adrian Newey’s faith in Fernando Alonso raises Max Verstappen theory
Fernando Alonso