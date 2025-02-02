Aleix Espargaro’s Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test track time not “as I expected”

Aleix Espargaro was back on testing duties for HRC at this weekend’s Sepang MotoGP Shakedown test, but itinerary changes and rain forced changes to his plans.

Despite Espargaro’s setbacks, he was able to set the third-fastest time at the end of the third and final day of the test on a 1:58.103, faster than all the Honda riders bar Johann Zarco in qualifying at last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix.

The Spaniard said his riding time had barely ceased since the last official test at Barcelona in November.

“Actually my time on the bike didn’t stop since last year because after Barcelona I went to Jerez, Thailand and now here,” Espargaro told MotoGP.com.

“It’s clear that we have a mission, we have a lot of work in front of us, so we are trying our best, trying to use as much track time as possible to help the boys on the factory team.

“Unfortunately my track time here wasn’t as I expected because day one was Taka’s [Takaaki Nakagami] time and then day two we had the rain.

“So, basically, I just used day three of the Shakedown, but we tried many things; Honda brought many things to this test, so I’m quite satisfied.”

Espargaro went on to clarify his future testing schedule, which will skip next week’s official test in Sepang and instead focus on Iberia.

“My schedule is quite busy,” he said. “I won’t join the next test with the factory team, but I will go to Portimao in a couple of weeks, then we have Jerez, we have Valencia – we have a lot of testing.

“We know we need these days of testing to try to raise up the level of the bike, so I will try my best.”

Nakagami: “Me and Aleix were woking really hard”

Espargaro was joined in official HRC testing duties by fellow 2024 retiree Takaaki Nakagami, although as the Japanese rider explained that was not meant to be the case.

“First of all, I’m happy to start the season, of course,” Nakagami told MotoGP.com.

“But, two weeks ago, HRC had a Buriram test – one day I do myself and the other day was Aleix [Espargaro]. Here in the Shakedown test, actually my plan was not to ride here, but after the Buriram test they asked me to join the test team.

“So, my job was only day one, but in the end I did one-and-a-half days.”

Nakagami echoed Espargaro’s comments that their role was to put together the best package for the factory race riders for the upcoming official test next week.

“Mainly, we tried to find so many things to test, to prepare the best package to deliver to the factory riders. These three days, me and Aleix were working really hard to find the best balance on the bike; not only chassis [but] but many things, engine, many parts to test.

“But anyway, it was a busy job, but it’s nice to ride here in Sepang, this heat. But anyway I’m happy to finish this Shakedown test and let’s see the official test.”