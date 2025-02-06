Brad Binder explains progress of copying Pedro Acosta’s style on the KTM

Brad Binder admitted he would aim to copy some of Pedro Acosta’s riding style to extract more from his KTM.

Two days into the official MotoGP Sepang test, Binder went 11th-fastest and has been attempting some of the corner entry moves where Acosta excelled last season in his rookie year.

Acosta is joining Binder in the factory garage this season to keep the older rider on his toes.

Asked about replicating Acosta’s entry to the corners, Binder said: “I have been trying to cut some metres, here and there.

“When I go to push, I revert back to what I know. It’s something to work on in the future.

“I have found benefits already, in riding style and the way to stop the bike, especially with the front angle going tighter and earlier.

“I have found cool elements to play with.”

Brad Binder updates on KTM testing

Binder said about Thursday testing at Sepang: “It started off pretty good with back-to-back runs in the morning, checking different configurations on the engine. It was interesting.

“In the afternoon we tried set-ups with the suspension. We found some stuff which adds a little bit of potential.

“Tonight we will sit down, and put it all together.”

The new tail spotted on the KTM has not yet completely fixed the issue with vibrations.

“It’s a work in progress. The balance seems to be better, for some of our issues,” Binder said.

“But we still need to work on it, to get information.”

Last year Binder noted that his rear tyre was pushing the front, but that problem hasn’t reappeared in Sepang.

“It feels okay at this track, strangely enough,” he said. “At least for the moment!

“But it’s deceiving at this test. The grip is so good. You need to go to a green track to figure it out exactly.

“But the front has felt good.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

