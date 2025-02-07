2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test: Alex Marquez fastest on final day

Gresini rider best in Friday time attacks

Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
© Gold and Goose

Gresini Ducati rider Alex Marquez topped the final day of the Sepang MotoGP pre-season test, narrowly beating factory stablemate Francesco Bagnaia.

The opening portion of the last day was dedicated to time attack runs, with a frantic qualifying sim phase seeing top spot change hands a number of times.

Leading the way on Friday was Gresini’s Alex Marquez, who fired in a 1m56.493s on his GP24 to head the timesheets come the end of hour two.

That time would go unchallenged to the chequered flag, with Marquez putting 50 laps on his GP24 to cap off a positive test for the Spaniard.

Double world champion Bagnaia led the opening hour with a 1m56.5s, which would stand as his best but would keep him off top spot by 0.007s.

Fabio Quartararo completed the top three for Yamaha with a 1m56.724s that has proven to be the Japanese brand’s best-ever lap of the Sepang circuit by eight tenths of a second.

Thursday pacesetter Franco Morbidelli was fourth on the VR46 Ducati, while factory Ducati rider Marc Marquez turned heads with a rapid sprint simulation on Friday.

He completed 70 laps on Friday as Ducati looks to finalise its engine selection for the 2025 campaign.

Pedro Acosta was the lead KTM in sixth, 0.682s off the pace ahead of the top Honda of LCR’s Johann Zarco in seventh.

Joan Mir was eighth on his factory Honda after a late improvement to a 1m57.279s, while Alex Rins made it two Yamahas in the top 10 with a 1m57.351s in 10th.

Marco Bezzecchi was the first of the Aprilias in ninth on a 1m57.328s, the Italian putting 61 laps on his RS-GP to maximise data gathering for the brand in the absence of both Jorge Martin and Trackhouse’s Raul Fernandez.

Fermin Aldeguer was the first of the rookies in 11th for Gresini, with Jack Miller 12th for Pramac Yamaha having ended his final day early at the conclusion of a full test programme.

Yamaha also had Andrea Dovizioso out on track on Friday, with the Italian completing 58 laps. He managed a best lap of 1m59.929s in 22nd, behind Aprilia tester Lorenzo Savadori.

Testing will continue with two final days in Thailand next week on 12-13 February, before the season begins at the end of the month in Buriram.

Full MotoGP Sepang test day three results

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
16s ago
Pedro Acosta tells journalists: "You boys made a mess, everything is fine" at KTM
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
MotoGP News
4m ago
Intrigue over Ducati GP24 competitiveness against the heralded GP25s
Franco Morbidelli
MotoGP News
25m ago
Marco Bezzecchi unable to “put the bike at the limit” in first Aprilia time attack
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
51m ago
Aprilia test rider vows to deliver much-improved bike to Jorge Martin
Lorenzo Savadori
MotoGP News
1h ago
Fabio Quartararo explains Yamaha progress after personal-best lap at Sepang
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen advised to ‘wait out’ on Aston Martin’s F1 offer
Max Verstappen continues to be linked with Aston Martin
MotoGP News
1h ago
2025 Official Sepang MotoGP test: Alex Marquez fastest on final day
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Sepang MotoGP test
MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Official Sepang MotoGP Test Results - Day 3 (Friday)
Alex Marquez, Sepang MotoGP Test
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton blocked from further TPC F1 runs with Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton will be back driving a Ferrari at Barcelona
F1 News
2h ago
Eddie Jordan’s verdict on Lewis Hamilton’s early Ferrari shunt: “I’d rather see…”
Lewis Hamilton