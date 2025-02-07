Intrigue over Ducati GP24 competitiveness against the heralded GP25s

Franco Morbidelli impresses in Sepang testing

Franco Morbidelli
Franco Morbidelli

Franco Morbidelli is at the centre of intriguing surrounding the competitiveness of Ducati’s two bikes in MotoGP 2025.

The year-old versions can often prove faster in the earliest rounds, while riders adjust to the newer machines will tend to prove better in the longer-term.

But last year, for Ducati, that pattern did not form.

The factory-spec Ducatis dominated compared to the year-old versions, with the exception of Marc Marquez.

But on Friday at the conclusion of the 2025 Sepang test, the year-old Ducatis were on top.

Gresini’s Alex Marquez topped the timesheets, and VR46’s Morbidelli was fourth.

“Last year we were all expecting more from the GP23,” Morbidelli said.

“Actually, just Marc was able to pull it out. What we were all expecting did not happen.

“Let’s see what happens this year…

“We were quick, and that’s positive. Forget the heat and the fatigue, and the problems that come with the first long run of the year!”

Franco Morbidelli buoyant about VR46

Morbidelli has swapped Pramac for VR46 but is still riding a year-old Ducati.

Although teammate Fabio di Giannantonio fractured a collarbone in a crash on Wednesday, Morbidelli insists the Sepang test has been largely fruitful for VR46.

“I am very happy about these three days. The team has worked amazingly, and I worked amazingly with a new crew,” he said.

“It was the first three days that we worked together but we have a good understanding. It’s really positive, we will build from here.

“Moreover, it’s a good start for the team. Coming from a complicated year to starting in this way? It’s a great boost.

“I know we had Fabio’s issue on the first day, but on our side it’s going well.”

Morbidelli said about his new crew: “It was the main thing. Understanding each other, knowing what you want, telling what you want from the bike, and them actually making it happen.

“Your comments are important, and so is communicating in the right way.

“It’s the first thing to care about when you get to a new team.

“I am alright with confidence! I’m a confident rider! I’ve had ups and downs but definitely this is an ‘up moment’ so I am confident.”

Morbidelli entered 2024 injured after a preseason testing injury but ended the 2025 Sepang test on top form.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

