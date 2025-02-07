Marco Bezzecchi unable to “put the bike at the limit” in first Aprilia time attack

Aprilia newcomer Marco Bezzecchi was finally able to put in his first performance run on the RS-GP on the final day of this week’s Sepang MotoGP test.

The Italian was ninth-fastest on day three of the test thanks to a time attack conducted in the morning that left him with a 1:57.328.

“It was my first time attack,” Bezzecchi said.

“Today I actually did a real time attack. I’m happy about the performance.

“I think I didn’t put the bike at the limit, but not because of the bike, more because of myself. Still I need to understand better and understand where is the limit of the bike.

“But it was important to do a time attack to see the result of the work done until now.

“We still have some items to try, so the job is not finished.”

Adapting to the RS-GP

Bezzecchi is still early in his Aprilia career, and the amount of testing work he’s had to do in the absence of both Jorge Martin and Trackhouse Racing’s Raul Fernandez has meant extended periods of time on the bike in the same specification have been hard to come by for the Italian, who admits he is not riding the RS-GP yet in the ideal way.

“I think Sava [Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia test rider] actually rides in a better way the Aprilia,” Bezzecchi said.

“His style was born on the Aprilia, so for sure he knows better how to ride it. I think I’m still adapting myself; in braking I’m quite strong, so I try to maximise this strong point that I have in my riding.

“But still sometimes, with the Aprilia, I’m still trying to do what I was doing before.

“So, of course, I still need to adapt a bit, but I’m working on it and in some corners I was able to ride how I like to ride.”

He added: “At the end, I’m quite satisfied. But it’s also difficult, to be honest, to get the rhythm when you try many things.

“For me, it’s my first time [testing as a factory rider], so overall I’m happy because I was able to give good comments.

“Still, the job is not finished, but until now it was positive for me.

“I think that when we will have the possibility to focus on the setting, to focus more on the riding, I will try to make more steps forward.”