Pedro Acosta tells journalists: "You boys made a mess, everything is fine" at KTM

Pedro Acosta says the amount of development parts he had to try during the Sepang MotoGP test proves “everything is fine” with the KTM project despite its uncertain future.

Over the winer, KTM entered into self-administration as a result of a major financial crisis within the company and faces a crucial vote with creditors in a few weeks over its restructuring plan.

The uncertainty has cast a shadow over the MotoGP project, but the marque has always insisted everything will continue as planned in 2025.

A busy test for the four factory KTM riders at Sepang culminated with Acosta leading the way in sixth with a 1m57.175s on the final day.

He believes he currently has “60% of a race bike” as KTM has a lot of parts to determine what will form its base 2025 package - but feels this proves the situation within the brand is fine.

“60% of a race bike,” he replied when asked how close the race package was to being finalised.

“At the moment, I’m quite happy with the things that we tried.

“But the problem is now we have to use a filter and know what pieces to put together.

“But we have to be happy, because after you boys [the media] made a mess around [the KTM situation] now you can see everything is fine.

“For this, we have to be happy and calm.”

Pedro Acosta explains KTM test

Acosta says the work KTM did on Friday at Sepang “saved the test” after struggling to get through its programme on day two due to various issues.

“At the end we tried many things,” he said.

“Also yesterday we had a lot of problems in the morning and the work in the afternoon was quite tricky to say a clear conclusion.

“But anyway, we saved more or less the test. Quite happy because were fast in all the conditions, in all the moments around the day and with good pace. For this, we have to be happy.”

The Spaniard says KTM is still looking “to make a bike that is a little bit more calm” compared to last year’s, but currently “I feel quite ok in terms of pace, in terms of time attack”.

Acosta also noted that KTM still has “parts in the pocket” and “many things to try that are quite interesting” for the Buriram test.

As well as a good time attack effort, Acosta completed a solid sprint simulation on Friday, though admits he had to contend with tyre issues.

“Something wrong happened in my sprint simulation, because that tyre had zero grip from the moment I went out of pitlane,” he said.

“It was quite strange also for me. In lap three I was fighting to survive. It was quite strange.

“Then I put a tyre on from this morning with 10 laps on it and it was absolutely fine.

“I was 0.4s faster for this. This is not normal. Anyway, we are happy, we feel we are closer than last year.

“Also it was quite new for me to come here without a shakedown test, and everything was fast. But we are quite happy about the sprint race.”

