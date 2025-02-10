Marc Marquez has a new visor sponsor to provide breathtaking footage

Marc Marquez announces new sponsor

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez has an intriguing new sponsor for the 2025 MotoGP season.

The factory Ducati rider has announced a deal with Insta360.

Insta360 are a camera company so-called because they make 360-degree cameras.

Marquez’s accompanying social media post carries breathtaking angles of him tackling his Ducati, bringing fans even closer into his orbit.

The company states: “Team Insta360 athletes and creators hail from all over the world, using our cameras to record their incredible experiences, and fuel their creativity.”

Marquez’s various sponsorships have evolved over the past year since he swapped Honda for Ducati.

This year, as he became a factory rider, Marquez ended his long-held association with Red Bull because Ducati works alongside rival energy drink Monster.

Estrella Galicia, the Spanish beer, are among the personal sponsors that Marquez has retained.

Ducati have admitted that having Marquez within their garage has allowed them to reach a wider audience, due to his status as the best-known MotoGP rider.

He is set to fight for a ninth world championship this season - which would complete a remarkable redemption from his injury hell, and tie Valentino Rossi’s tally.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

