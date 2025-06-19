Fabio Quartararo eager for Mugello MotoGP reset after Yamaha setbacks: “We’ll give it our all”

Fabio Quartararo heads into this weekend’s MotoGP round at Mugello aiming to halt a run of three consecutive GP non-finishes, which have dropped the Frenchman to tenth in the championship standings.

After breaking Yamaha’s podium drought with a hard-earned second place at Jerez, Quartararo crashed in the wet Le Mans race, then suffered a heartbreaking retirement from the lead at Silverstone due to a ride-height failure.

Performance became the main problem last time out at a low-grip Aragon, where Quartararo's weekend finished with a fall from tenth.

The former world champion has better memories of Mugello, scene of his 2021 victory - the last non-Ducati win at the track - plus a podium in 2022. He should also benefit from some new Yamaha parts this weekend.

“At the test in Aragon, it looked like some of the items we tried could be positive also here in Mugello, so I'm curious to see if that is the case,” Quartararo explained.

“I really like this circuit, and the grip here is usually better than in Aragon too, so let's see what we can do. We will give it our all, as usual.”

Team-mate Alex Rins arrives in Italy still chasing his first Sunday top ten of the season, leaving him just 17th in the world championship.

"We tried a lot of things at the Aragon test, and we finished it with a good feeling,” Rins said.

“However, as I said then, we are still planning on starting this race weekend with our usual base set-up. We believe we found a good base, but we'll need to do some tweaks to avoid last race's issues.

"We want to do well because the Italian GP is sort of our team's home race."

Team director Massimo Meregalli is interested to see how the latest M1 parts - subsequently tested by the Pramac team and factory test riders in Barcelona - perform around Mugello’s high-speed layout.

“The extra data that our team has collected at the Aragon test can come in helpful this weekend,” said Meregalli. “It will be interesting to check our findings during an actual race weekend at a very different track.”

Opening practice takes place on Friday.

