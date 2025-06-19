New parts, livery for Jack Miller, Miguel Oliveira at Italian MotoGP

Pramac Yamaha receives a bundle of technical upgrades, special livery for Italian MotoGP.

Pramac Yamaha riders Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira will have access to a range of new M1 updates, plus a special livery, for this weekend’s Italian MotoGP.

The pair – who now appear to be in a shootout over the second Pramac seat alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu for 2026 – are set to receive ‘a newly upgraded (inline) engine, revised aerodynamics, updated electronics and setup adjustments’ for Mugello.

The parts are mainly aimed at improving tyre management over race distance and acceleration on corner exit.

"The [private] Barcelona test went very well, so we head into the Italian GP with some updates that could help us be more competitive,” said team director Gino Borsoi.

“Perhaps not so much in qualifying, where there‘s still work to do, but in race pace, where we‘ve found something that, on paper, should allow us to stay closer to the front."

Meanwhile, to celebrate the 10th anniversary of title sponsor Prima, the team will also take to the famous Italian track featuring a special commemorative livery this weekend.

"I‘m really happy to be heading back to Italy for the team‘s home race - it‘s a very important one for us,” said Miller. “Mugello is such an iconic place that we all look forward to every year.

“We‘re coming off some good tests last week, first in Aragon and then in Montmeló, where we tried several new upgrades that we plan to use this weekend.

“It will also be a special race for our main sponsor, Prima, celebrating their 10th anniversary, and our bikes will look even more beautiful for the occasion."

Miller has a previous best Mugello finish of sixth in the MotoGP class, while Oliveira was runner-up to Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo as a KTM rider in 2021.

"After these recent days on the bike, I‘m feeling great heading into Mugello and confident that we can take another important step forward in terms of performance,” said Oliveira, who scored his first point since shoulder injuries in Argentina with 15th at Aragon.

“While it‘s a home race for many, it feels like one for me as well, since I‘ve been living in Italy for several years now.

“Riding the Yamaha at Mugello adds an extra dose of happiness. We‘re growing stronger every race, and I‘m very motivated to perform well this weekend."

