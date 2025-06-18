Aston Martin sign Adrian Newey's ex-Red Bull ally to boost key F1 weakness

Aston Martin have signed a former colleague of Adrian Newey to bolster the F1 team, Crash.net has learned.

Adrian Newey
Adrian Newey

Aston Martin have convinced a former Red Bull engineer and colleague of Adrian Newey to return to F1.

Giles Wood has been recruited by Aston Martin to bolster their simulation tools at their Silverstone headquarters, Crash.net has learned.

Wood worked alongside Newey in a similar capacity at Red Bull during a seven-year spell with the Milton Keynes side, playing a key role in the team’s run of sustained world title success with Sebastian Vettel between 2010 and 2013.

Following a spell at Red Bull Advanced Technologies from 2014 until 2017, Wood left F1 altogether to work with Apple on autonomous technologies in California.

But he has been lured back to F1 by Aston Martin, where he will be reunited with legendary car designer Newey.

Aston Martin have also recruited Gioacchino Vino as their new chief aerodynamicist following his exit from Mercedes.

Vino worked for Toyota and Red Bull before joining Mercedes in 2012.

Aston Martin’s biggest weakness

Newey admitted during his first appearance in green at the Monaco Grand Prix that Aston Martin’s simulator correlation was the biggest area for improvement.

“I think it is fair to say that some of our tools are weak, particularly the driver in the loop simulator,” Newey said. 

"It needs a lot of work because it's not correlating at all at the moment, which is a fundamental research tool. Not having that is a limitation.

“But we've just got to work around it in the meantime and then sort out a plan to get it to where it needs to be. But that's probably a two-year project in truth.”

In landing Wood’s signature, Aston Martin have clearly acted upon Newey’s early influence and guidance. 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP Results
08/07/25
2025 Aragon MotoGP, MotorLand - Race Results
Marc Marquez, 2025 Aragon MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Three ex-racers choose between Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi as the MotoGP GOAT
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, 2018 MotoGP German Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Ducati teases special “renaissance” livery for Italian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Honda MotoGP boss “expects” race victories in 2026
Romano Albesiano, 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda admits to feeling ‘a lot of pressure’ amid Red Bull slump
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

F1 News
4h ago
Aston Martin sign Adrian Newey's ex-Red Bull ally to boost key F1 weakness
Adrian Newey
MotoGP News
4h ago
“I was angry to my people” - Marc Marquez reveals MotoGP injury recovery toll on his family
Marc Marquez, 2022 MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
5h ago
‘Take this sucker’ - Nico Rosberg defends George Russell 'brake test'
George Russell
NASCAR News
6h ago
Shane van Gisbergen admits he needs to “justify” his NASCAR Cup Series seat
Shane van Gisbergen
F1 News
7h ago
Boost for F1 hopes in South Africa as Kyalami Grade 1 plans approved
Kyalami