Ducati point to preferred engine - but “decision hasn’t been taken”

Ducati conundrum over 2024 or 2025 spec

Pecco Bagnaia
Pecco Bagnaia

Ducati team boss Davide Tardozzi says the marque is leaning towards homologating the GP24 engine for its 2025 MotoGP bike, but a final decision is yet to be taken.

The GP24 proved to be one of the most dominant bikes in MotoGP history, as it won 16 of the 20 grand prix held last year.

With a two-year engine freeze coming into force at the start of 2025, both Marc Marquez and Francesco Bagnaia spent a lot of time during the Sepang test comparing the GP24 and GP25 engine.

With the GP24 engine at such a good level already, both riders said they had to be absolutely sure the GP25 was a significant enough step to homologate it for the next two years.

On day one of this week’s Buriram test in Thailand, both factory Ducati riders appeared to be favouring the GP24 engine - with Tardozzi confirming that this is now the most likely direction it will go in.

“So far the decision hasn’t been taken yet, but it looks like we are going towards the 2024,” Tardozzi told MotoGP’s After the Flag.

“But finally tonight Gigi and the engineers will take the final decision. My feeling is that [that we will use the GP24], but it’s not been decided so far.”

Ducati engine for Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia?

This isn’t the first time Ducati has elected to run an older engine in its new bike, after the factory team made an eleventh-hour change to a hybrid 2021/2022 engine for its GP22.

This proved to be a smart move, as Bagnaia went on to win the championship while the Pramac duo running the full 2022-spec engine scored just eight podiums between them.

Tardozzi confirmed that the decision to likely go for the GP24 is down to the two-year engine freeze coming into force.

“Yeah, because as we already said we will take this decision because we have to freeze [the engine] for two years and we don’t want to take risks in the next two years,” he said.

“So, the 2024 engine gave us good feedback in the past and reliability. So, my feeling is this will be the decision.”

Marquez also raised eyebrows on Wednesday in Thailand as he didn’t run Ducati’s 2025 aero package.

However, Tardozzi confirmed this was simply down to both riders running different programmes, while has also played down both riders struggling during a practice start session.

“They have different work to do today, different programmes,” he explained.

“Marc is doing something else. He’s also investigating different positions on the bike because he doesn’t seem so comfortable.

“So, he’s tried different ergonomics, handlebars and other things to be sat better on the bike.

“I think that one of the problems was they make the start with the hard tyre, but I see also other brands having the same problem.

“So it seems there the bike, the clutch was not set in the proper way. But I think as usual Marc and Pecco will start well in the next race.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
7m ago
Claim made that big Jack Doohan decision 'already taken'
Jack Doohan
MotoGP News
18m ago
Jack Miller pinpoints area where Yamaha is better than KTM
Jack Miller
MotoGP News
29m ago
Fabio Quartararo explains cause of “strange day” at Buriram MotoGP test
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose
MotoGP News
40m ago
2025 Official Buriram MotoGP test: Marc Marquez surges to top spot on day one
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Buriram MotoGP test
F1 News
47m ago
Eddie Jordan confirms massive business move into another sport
Eddie Jordan

More News

MotoGP Results
50m ago
2025 Official Buriram MotoGP Test Results - Day 1 (Wednesday)
Marc Marquez, 2025 Buriram MotoGP Test
MotoGP News
55m ago
Ducati point to preferred engine - but “decision hasn’t been taken”
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
1h ago
Valtteri Bottas’ “keen to see” remark about Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari teammate
Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
1h ago
Bernie Collins shares her hot tip for 2025 F1 title: “It’s got to be…”
Russell, Verstappen, Norris
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ducati raise eyebrows as Marc Marquez's worrying launches are spotted
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Buriram Test. Credit: Gold and Goose