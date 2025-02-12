Luca Marini confirms big Honda decision - but questions remain

Honda know the exact package that they will bring to the Thailand MotoGP, Luca Marini said.

The manufacturer has settled on exactly what they will use at the season-opening round after coming to a decision in Buriram.

Marini was an impressive sixth-fastest on Day 1 of the official MotoGP test, which is at the same circuit as the first race will be.

Marini reacted: “Also in Sepang I was fast at the beginning. But then everybody made a fantastic lap time.

“Today was important because we focused on the setting.

“We tried everything, all the updates. In Sepang we were focused on what the package would be for the first race.

“Here, the first place of the first race, we are focused on bringing out the potential of this bike.

“We tried to improve the bike and it was a positive day for this.”

Marini confirmed that there will no more tweaks to the Honda package before the first part of the 2025 season.

“Yes, for sure, for the first four races, the bike will be like this. We have chosen everything,” he said.

“After the first four races, we will see what our potential and ambition is.”

Luca Marini hints Honda rivals could improve

Marini was not the only impressive Honda on Wednesday in Buriram.

Johann Zarco was seventh, Joan Mir was 11th.

It represents a ray of light for the manufacturer with the worst bike in 2024.

Marini joked: “I am always happier when they are slower than me!

“We have to wait, and check the first race. Many riders still have something in their pockets.

“We can be positive and do the best with the package.”

Marini hinted at what Honda might test on Thursday: “With the tyres we have, it’s not so important to do the full length. The tyres are good and keep their consistency through a whole race with no problems.

“If you do 20 laps instead of 27, it doesn’t matter, it’s still okay.

“The important thing is the pace in the first 10 laps. Then, you can put yourself in a position and keep yourself there by managing the tyres.”

Marini remained coy about Honda’s hopes for the first race on March 2.

“We have improved compared to the last race here, the bike is better,” he said.

“But we understand that the other guys are better.

“We are pushing so much to improve. On our side, everything is better.

“But we have to understand, on a race weekend, the pace of the others.”