Stewards announce verdict on Franco Morbidelli incident in Thai MotoGP practice

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli has been given a penalty for this weekend’s Thai Grand Prix after blocking Francesco Bagnaia at the end of Friday practice.

Double world champion Bagnaia was dumped out of the top 10 after a late effort that put him seventh was cancelled, seemingly due to a yellow flag infringement.

This left him with time for one lap to secure a direct Q2 spot for Saturday’s qualifying, but was forced to abandon that effort when he came across a slowing Morbidelli at Turn 5.

Morbidelli was hauled in front of the stewards for this and has been given a three-place grid penalty for Sunday’s grand prix.

LCR Honda rookie Somkiat Chantra has also been given a three-place grid penalty for riding too slowly on the racing line. 

Experts shocked at Franco Morbidelli in Thailand MotoGP practice

TNT Sports’ Sylvain Guintoli exclaimed: “Oh, come on! Every time…

“How many times has Frankie done that?

“It’s such a shame. Why?”

Gavin Emmett said: “Frustration between Bagnaia and his mate.

“We’ve seen that a few times with Frankie recently.

“He went off track.”

Guintoli replied: “But he was on the racing line. He should know better. He shouldn’t be there.

"Morbidelli has had multiple penalties already. That’s not acceptable.

"He’s had at least two penalties for doing this already. It must be more, but I can think of two. 

"You would think when I’m on a slow lap and it’s the end of the session, you just look back.

"It can happen, we’ve all done it at times. Sometimes you don’t see it coming, if you’re on a slow lap the bikes come up to you really fast. You can get surprised.

"It’s not malicious. He’s not doing it maliciously. But you do need to pay attention.

"He was completely on the racing line and ruined his mate Pecco Bagnaia’s best lap."

Michael Laverty said: "It’s strange - a rider of his intelligence just seems to have brain fade after he’s completed his session or his lap. 

"It’s like he’s just cruising around."

