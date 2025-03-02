Alex Marquez enjoys “the perfect race” at Thai MotoGP but “impossible” to fight for win

The 2025 MotoGP Thai Grand Prix weekend has been one of Alex Marquez’s best in the premier class, having come away with two second-place finishes.

The Gresini Racing rider also lies second in the championship now, the highest he’s ever sat in the MotoGP riders’ points, and the Spaniard said that the 26-lap Grand Prix on Sunday was “the perfect race for me”.

“Starting like this is something super-good,” Marquez told the post-race press conference in Buriram.

“If, before the weekend you said to me ‘You will be second in the Sprint and second in the long race,’ I would sign. So, super-happy and super-positive to start in this way.

“We did an amazing job already yesterday, but today even more because it was a really tough race for me. These are the races that you suffer a lot, but they are the races that give to you the experience of how to manage everything, how to ride the bike in a proper way.

“It was the perfect race for me, just trying to ride, not over-ride, not make mistakes. I arrived at the end a bit on the limit with the rear tyre, but it was normal.

“So, really happy with my weekend. I’m saying that still we are a little bit behind compared to Marc [Marquez] and Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia], but this gives to us a good base and we need to keep working like this.”

Marquez took the lead in the race when Marc Marquez, who led the first six laps, slowed exiting turn three on lap seven. The Ducati Lenovo Team rider has explained that it was something that happened due to concerns over tyre pressure, but it was something that flustered Gresini Racing’s #73 and left him in an unexpected position.

“First, I was thought maybe [there is] a red flag, because I was on the apex and I didn’t see any light, but maybe that,” Marquez said.

“Later on I thought maybe he [Marc Marquez] had a problem, but [then]– because also I had a little bit the same problem – I said ‘Okay, he is down with the front pressure and he wants to heat a bit the front tyre’.

“So, I did some mistakes in that moment and I [lost concentration] a little bit because I was expecting him to lead all the way and to have that reference to not make mistakes and have that gap. But, anyway, super-happy how we did it.”

When he was asked if he thought he could win the race at any point, the younger Marquez sibling said simply “No”.

He added: “I was moving a lot the bike, losing a lot of performance in [acceleration], and I realised that tyre life was a bit [low], but I just tried to keep pushing until the end.

“I know that I used a little bit more the rear tyre than him [Marc Marquez] because I was leading and I was trying to make my pace, so I just tried to keep focused until the end.

“But when he overtook me, after two corners I realised that it was impossible to follow him and I just tried to control until the end and push until the end to keep Pecco [Francesco Bagnaia] behind me.

<H2> “We need to work to keep this dream”

Finally, Marquez added that the weekend has been a “dream” for himself and his brother, Marc, as they finished 1-2 in qualifying, the Sprint, and Grand Prix in Thailand to now sit first and second in the riders’ standings – a first for siblings in MotoGP.

“It’s like a dream,” he said. “We need to work to keep this dream for longer, so we will do our maximum, we will try to enjoy as we do normally in our training plans, and all the work it’s super-nice to see that the results are there.

“There are no words to describe how you feel when you share a podium with your brother.”