Jerez offers update on Spanish MotoGP round after heavy flooding

The Jerez circuit says there is no risk to the 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix following on from this week’s heavy flooding at the track.

Heavy rainfall in the region earlier this week led to the Jerez circuit being flooded in some places, causing damage to the facility.

The worst-affected area of the track is the run-off zone at the final corner, which will need to be resurfaced, but the curve itself is undamaged.

However, the clean-up operation has already begun and the circuit has confirmed that it will still host this year’s Spanish GP on 25-27 April as scheduled.

Jerez MotoGP fears allayed

“Despite the damages suffered after yesterday's storm, the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto guarantees the celebration of the Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix,” a statement posted on Instagram read.

“After the passage of an intense storm yesterday afternoon that caused numerous incidents in the rural area near the Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, as well as in the circuit itself, work has begun today on the preparation of the facilities to resume the activity as soon as possible.

“Since early in the morning, the circuit operators have been carrying out cleaning works that will last for several days.

“For the fans' peace of mind, the Circuito de Jerez guarantees that these works, which are being carried out today, guarantee that the Spanish Grand Prix will be held as scheduled from April 25th to 27th, and only the activity closer to these days will be affected by these cleaning and damage repair works.

“The Circuito de Jerez-Angel Nieto, has put from today all the human and material means at its disposal to resume the activity as soon as possible.

“According to the rain gauges of farms around the circuit, in the area fell yesterday afternoon more than 120 litres per square meter in less than half an hour which caused an intense concentration of water in some parts of the circuit, especially in the curves near the Arroyo del Gato that runs through the interior of our facilities and overflowed, flooding with water, mud and gravel of the run-offs of the turns 7, 8 and 11.

“On the other hand, the area most damaged by this flooding was turn 13, Jorge Lorenzo curve, not the curve itself, which is in an optimal state, but specifically the asphalt run-off located on its right margin, which has been lifted at various points and will need to be repaired.

“Finally, it should be noted that there have been no personal injuries to all the staff who were at the circuit yesterday.”

This follows on from the deadly flooding in Valencia last year which left the Ricardo Tormo Circuit damaged and forced the MotoGP season finale to be moved to Barcelona.

Ricardo Tormo has since returned to operating and will host this year’s season finale in November.