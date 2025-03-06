One Ducati rider makes bold claim about his Thai MotoGP race

Fourth-placed Franco Morbidelli felt a bigger result was on the cards in Thailand

Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Thai MotoGP
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Thai MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 Ducati rider Franco Morbidelli believes “first was the maximum” he could have aimed for in the MotoGP Thai Grand Prix had it not been for a grid penalty.

Morbidelli was slapped with a three-place grid drop for last Sunday’s season-opener at Buriram for impeding Pecco Bagnaia in Practice.

This dropped Morbidelli to ninth on the grid, though he was able to get back up to fourth after some hard racing in the early stages.

But Morbidelli got stuck in fourth, saying he used up his tyres too much trying to recover ground from his penalty to challenge for a what he believes could have been a big result.

Franco Morbidelli analyses Thailand MotoGP

“First was the maximum today, but fourth was the maximum we could do starting from the position we were starting from after Friday’s mistake,” he said after the Thai GP last weekend.

“We recovered very well [on Saturday]. I was more keen on using the hard front.

“But the team convinced me to use the soft front and actually it was the right choice because at the beginning of the race I could make the passes that I made, which were the only passes we saw through the race, which were very risk with this kind of temperature and this kind of layout and with the kilometres the riders have on this track.

“It was very difficult to make those overtakes. And as soon as I got to Pecco, I made a mistake because I needed to use too much the front tyre to pass the other guys.

“Then I needed to breathe again because it was very hot, step back and bring the bike to P4.”

An area of weakness for Morbidelli on the Ducati GP24 last season was his steady starts to races, which is something he turned around in Thailand.

But he notes that his two best starts - Mandalika last year, and Buriram last weekend - were offset by his poor grid position.

“Definitely we were explosive,” he added.

“We did a great start. This one, with the start, with last year’s start in Mandalika were the best starts we got.

“So, I’m getting there. The important thing, though, is to start more in front because today I was ninth, in Mandalika that time I was 11th.

“I don’t want to do that. I want to start more in front and have strong first laps.”

Morbidelli’s form in the Thai GP drew high praise from Ducati’s Gigi Dall’Igna, who said: “A big smile for Morbidelli too, gritty and battle-hardened, who despite the grid penalty, finished with an admirable fourth place after an exciting comeback.”

Quotes provided by Crash MotoGP Editor Peter McLaren

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
49m ago
Jack Doohan “poor drive” myth exposed, Alpine told to defend him
Jack Doohan
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ignored MotoGP track revived for 2025 race
BSB News
1h ago
British Superbike Championship announces “dynamic” safety apparel partner
Jason O'Halloran, 2024 Oulton Park BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Casey Stoner reveals unexpected key person behind his early career
Casey Stoner, 2002 250cc French Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2h ago
Jerez offers update on Spanish MotoGP round after heavy flooding
Jerez 2025, flood damage

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
One Ducati rider makes bold claim about his Thai MotoGP race
Franco Morbidelli, VR46 Ducati, 2025 Thai MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Former F1 steward: ‘No problem’ with Susie Wolff challenging for FIA presidency
Susie Wolff
F1 News
2h ago
Drive to Survive shows how Christian Horner found out about 'bombshell' alleged messages
Red Bull team principal and CEO Christian Horner
F1 News
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton tipped to win back ‘stolen’ eighth F1 title by ex-Mercedes boss
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez “should scare” rivals, gap “maybe worse than we realised”
Marc Marquez