Yamaha: “Green” Friday “most difficult day” at Argentina MotoGP

Fifth and last of the MotoGP constructors during the opening round of the 2025 season in Thailand, all eyes will be on grip levels as Yamaha aims to make amends in Argentina this weekend.

While the baking Buriram circuit was scrubbed clean by two days of testing before the race weekend, there haven’t been any MotoGP laps at the traditionally dusty Termas de Rio Hondo circuit since 2023.

Yamaha won at the track with Valentino Rossi in 2015 and celebrated a one-two in 2017 with the Italian and race winner Maverick Vinales.

M1s were again on the podium courtesy of Tech3’s Johann Zarco in 2018 and Rossi in 2019, while the post-Covid 2022 and 2023 events saw the top Yamaha finish eighth (Fabio Quartararo) and fourth (Franco Morbidelli) respectively.

"It's nice to be back at the Termas track, where we have so many nice memories,” said Monster Yamaha team director Massimo Meregalli.

“There are many spectators and motorcycle enthusiasts in Argentina, so we are motivated to give them a good show this weekend.

“We think Friday will be the most difficult day of this GP round as the track conditions will still be very 'green'. This has also been the case at this circuit in the past.

“But, generally speaking, this track is okay for us, so we expect to get better as the track conditions improve and to score decent results."

2021 world champion Quartararo was dislodged from his usual top Yamaha position for most of the Buriram weekend by Pramac’s Jack Miller.

The Frenchman could again face stiff opposition from the Australian, renowned for his speed in slippery track conditions, at Termas.

"The Thai GP was quite extreme in terms of temperature, especially on the race day. But we learned from the situation, and now we focus on the Argentina GP,” said Quartararo.

“We haven't been at the Termas track in a while, so I'm sure the fans there are very happy that we're back again.

“In the past, this hasn't been an easy track for me, but, as always, we will give it our all to do a good job."

Team-mate Alex Rins has two previous Termas podiums to his credit from his Suzuki days, including a first premier-class rostrum in 2018.

"Yamaha have gone over all the Thai GP data of the first round, and now we go to Argentina,” said Rins, who was left a disappointed 17th in both Buriram races.

“On Friday we will need to focus on managing the grip because it will be low, but this will improve throughout the weekend and then let's see where we stand.

“For sure, we never stop pushing, also off track. We are very motivated to keep working and doing whatever it takes to improve."

Opening practice at Termas de Rio Hondo starts on Friday.