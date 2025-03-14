“Everyone in the paddock” hints at the same thing about Marc Marquez in Argentina

The feeling of MotoGP paddock insiders in Argentina has been described about Marc Marquez.

The factory Ducati star leads MotoGP to the second round of the 2025 season at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo.

He blitzed his rivals on the opening weekend in Thailand, claiming pole position then wins in the sprint and the grand prix.

The word from people in-the-know in Argentina is that Marquez could repeat the trick.

“It is a place where Marquez has dominated in the past,” Dorna broadcaster Jack Appleyard reported.

“The last time he was here was 2019, and he won by close to 10 seconds.

“He was already three seconds up the road after only three laps.

“He comes into this weekend as the heavy, heavy favourite.

“Everyone in the paddock is fully expected to see the #93 take victory in the sprint and the grand prix this weekend.

“That allows the other 21 riders on the grid to go under-the-radar and potentially cash in on an opportunity.”

Marc Marquez's Argentina rivals pinpointed

Marquez’s closest competitors in Thailand were his brother Alex Marquez and his teammate Pecco Bagnaia.

However, Marquez and Ducati might not have everything their own way in Argentina.

“This has been a venue where Aprilia have been strong,” Appleyard noted.

“Aleix Espargaro took a first-ever grand prix win for himself and for Aprilia a couple of years ago.

“The last time we were here, Marco Bezzecchi took victory in the rain. He’s now onboard an Aprilia too. You feel like that could be a match which brings Bez to the forefront after a strong start in the opening grand prix.”

Marco Bezzecchi

Ai Ogura stole the show in Thailand aboard an Aprilia and might hope to upset his more experienced opponents once again.

“How impressive was he two weeks ago? The best qualifying rookie performance since Fabio Quartararo in 2019,” Appleyard said.

“He backed it up with a top five finish on the Sunday, the best grand prix performance by a rookie since Marquez in 2013.

“He was the best non-Ducati, only 7.5s adrift of Marquez.

“We said beforehand that he was one to keep an eye on.”

The worst fears about the track conditions at Argentina’s Circuit Ricardo Tormo have also been allayed.

“I just had a word with Simon Crafar after his track walk,” said Appleyard.

“Track condition, because this is a venue which is rarely used, we find on the opening day that it can be a bit slippy or dirty.

“But he said, in all the years he’s been coming, it’s the best surface.

“They’ve done a remarkable job to bring it up to a super standard this weekend.

“As a result, it looks like the track condition lacks rubber but there is real confidence that, throughout the weekend, we will find more grip than usual.”