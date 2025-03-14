Shock claim that Pedro Acosta has “option” at Ducati next year

Pedro Acosta could find himself on a Ducati in 2026, it has been shockingly reported in Spain.

Acosta can engineer a “change of scenery” next year if his KTM does not prove the competitiveness that is expected of it, AS report.

The “option” has “begun to be considered”, the newspaper claims. But “everything is far from being closed” and the deal might not happen at all, if KTM can prove to him their performance levels.

Which Ducati team could Pedro Acosta join?

Valentino Rossi's VR46 team are the squad who are reportedly in the mix for Acosta’s signature.

This year, VR46 have become Ducati’s primary satellite team after the departure of Pramac.

VR46 have one factory-spec Ducati at their disposal, in Fabio di Giannantonio’s hands. His teammate Franco Morbidelli rides a 2024 version.

Rumours started in Italy about an Acosta-VR46 link-up after the MotoGP prodigy visited Rossi’s Tavullia track in January.

Italian newspaper reported that Rossi used the opportunity to tempt Acosta into joining his team in the future.

Pedro Acosta committed to KTM

However, KTM can still cling onto their prized asset. Acosta remains committed to their project.

His manager Albert Valera told AS: "We hope that things go very well at KTM and we can stay for many years.

“It depends on KTM. Pedro is committed to the brand and his goal is to win world championships with KTM."

Acosta is tied down by a multi-year contract with KTM, whose racing future appears to have been secured despite a worrying winter where the scale of their financial problems was laid bare.

Very few MotoGP rider contracts expire at the end of 2025 meaning the rider market might be quieter than last year.

However, any wrangling to acquire Acosta would cause the entire market to fire up, such is his potential.