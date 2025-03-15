VR46 respond to intriguing Pedro Acosta rider market link

VR46’s response to being linked with a move for Pedro Acosta might send the rumour mill into overdrive.

KTM factory star Acosta was sensationally claimed to have an option to join Ducati in 2026 on the eve of this weekend’s Argentina MotoGP.

The report from Spanish newspaper AS claimed that the switch has “begun to be considered” - but only if KTM cannot prove their competitiveness to him.

Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli currently compromise the VR46 rider duo. Morbidelli is on a one-year deal, Di Giannantonio has two more years on his contract.

The looming threat of Acosta would put them at-risk.

Pablo Nieto, team manager of the VR46 MotoGP team, had his say.

"Most important of all, we have to continue to do our job with Frankie, who is doing an incredible job,” he told the AS newspaper.

“We want to continue with him. Obviously, we think he has incredible potential.

“But obviously Acosta is a rider who is liked, of course.

“He's a very, very interesting rider, but now is not the time to talk about it.

“We have to continue to do our job well with the two drivers we have."

Acosta to VR46 is far from a done deal, however.

The move may not happen at all, if KTM can deliver the performance this season that impresses Acosta.

KTM have also tied Acosta down into a multi-year deal and won’t want to lose their prized asset.

Acosta’s manager was clear that their immediate focus - and their commitment - remains with KTM.

Albert Valera insisted that Acosta’s preference is to win MotoGP championships with his existing manufacturer.

However, he also added “it depends on KTM”.

The brand from Austria battled through financial troubles this winter.

Their racing future appears to be secure but they must still prove their pace on the track in the ongoing battle against Ducati.

