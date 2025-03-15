Joan Mir takes positive confirmations from Honda Argentina MotoGP performance

Positive signs for Honda during preseason have been confirmed in Argentina, according to Joan Mir.

The Spanish rider was just outside the top-10 on Friday in 11th, but he had felt strong all day, and Honda’s performance was confirmed by Johann Zarco’s seventh-fastest overall time in afternoon Practice.

“Another day of good progress overall,” Mir summarised.

“I think there was the potential to be in the top ten but in MotoGP everything needs to be aligned. We missed something on our last exit in the afternoon, so I couldn’t get into the top-10 like I was hoping.

“Coming here I was not sure how we would perform but today has shown that the work we have done over winter has made an improvement because I feel good.

“We are closer at a track that isn’t the best for me. Now we need to make a plan and take the correct steps to fight for tomorrow.”

For Mir’s Honda HRC Castrol teammate Luca Marini, the day was one of two halves: lap times were coming easily in the morning, but familiar rear grip issues were resurrected in the afternoon.

“We started the day really well with FP1 and the lap times were coming easily,” the Italian said.

“In the afternoon we needed to work more to improve our lap time along with everyone else’s and we still need to look at our rear grip.

“We got some good information today to be able to make some improvements and there are some ideas tomorrow to try to improve it.

“Q1 will be tough with [Joan] Mir and other riders but we approach it with our best foot forward.

“Anything can happen in MotoGP, and we are ready to make the most of any opportunity.”