Brad Binder crashes out after Morbidelli contact: “Part of the game”

Brad Binder’s Argentine MotoGP Sprint ends on the opening lap after contact with Franco Morbidelli.

Brad Binder, 2025 Argentine MotoGP Sprint
Brad Binder, 2025 Argentine MotoGP Sprint

First across the finish line in the previous 2023 Argentine MotoGP Sprint, Brad Binder was first back to the pits in Saturday’s race after an opening lap clash with Franco Morbidelli.

Having qualified 11th, the Red Bull KTM rider made a move on Morbidelli at Turn 7. 

The VR46 Ducati rider responded by cutting back underneath at Turn 8, resulting in contact that sent Binder crashing out of the race.

“A shorter race than I would have liked,” said Binder.

“I got an average start and going into Turn 7 I went up the inside of Frankie, then on the cutback I obviously didn’t know he was there next to me.

“We had some contact and the second we touched I lost the front. Definitely not ideal, but that’s part of the game.”

The incident was investigated by the FIM Stewards, who ultimately ruled that no further action was necessary.

Morbidelli, who was struggling with illness, managed to stay upright and went on to finish seventh.

“I recovered some places, but when I arrived to the top five I couldn’t attack. Still, I got valuable points and important data for tomorrow’s race,” he said.

“I’m not feeling well physically, with some nausea and headache. I will rest today to recover and be in better shape tomorrow.”

Binder’s team-mate Pedro Acosta finished as the top KTM in ninth, after battling wheelspin for most of the 12 laps.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

