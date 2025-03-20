Jorge Martin “starting to see the light” in MotoGP injury recovery

MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin says he feels that he can “see the light” in his recovery from injury.

Jorge Martin, 2025 MotoGP Sepang Test, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Jorge Martin has given an update on his recovery from two preseason injuries.

The Spanish rider suffered left foot and right hand fractures in a crash at the Sepang preseason test, and then left wrist fractures in a supermoto crash the week before the Thai Grand Prix.

In a video posted to his personal social media account, Martin said that the injury period has been tough to deal with mentally.

“I’m making this video to give you an update on my injury,” Martin began.

“Honestly, the last few weeks were quite tough, I’ve been struggling a lot, that’s why I was really not very active on social media.”

He said that the second crash, which happened while riding supermoto ahead of the Thai Grand Prix, was bigger than the one he suffered in testing that led to the initial injury.

“As you know, I had this first injury in Malaysia, after that I was recovering pretty fast; I started to train again and then I had this big impact while training supermoto, that was much bigger,” Martin explained.

“After the first injury, in Malaysia test, I was recovering pretty fast and I started to train again, but then I was feeling good. I trained supermoto before Thailand, and I had this big impact that was really heavy, let’s say.

“It was a really difficult time, but now I start to see a bit more the light.”

The Aprilia Racing rider added that his most severe injuries were those he suffered on his left wrist, but the added injuries in his foot and ribs added to the overall complication of the recovery.

“The most serious injury I had was the radius and the scaphoid [in the left wrist], and on top of that I had four fractures on my left foot and also some muscular injury on my ribs,” he said.

“So, for sure, it wasn’t an easy injury at all.

“If there is anything that I can say, it’s that I will give my 100 per cent to be back in my best version, I will give my 100 per cent to learn from my mistakes as I try to do always, and I will be back as soon as possible.”

Martin recently said that he is aiming to be back racing in time for the Qatar Grand Prix on 11–13 April, but in this video he reiterated that “nothing is certain”.

“I’m working really hard to recover,” he said.

“I don’t know exactly when I will be back – for sure I will not be in Austin, the plan is to be in Qatar, but nothing is certain. So, I don’t know yet.

“I’m really looking forward to joining again my team, to joining again Aprilia, to ride that amazing bike. So, that’s all I can say.

“I’m sorry for all the time missing, but I think I’m starting to feel a bit better, I start to train now, my condition is getting better much faster than the beginning of the injury, so I hope to see you really soon on the track.”

