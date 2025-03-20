Jorge Martin provides first indication of a comeback date

Aprilia's Jorge Martin is sidelined by injury

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin has hinted at his return to MotoGP for the first time.

The reigning champion has endured a miserable 2025 since winning his maiden title in November.

Martin left Ducati for Aprilia but had a big highside on the first morning of pre-season testing.

Another crash in training, days before the first race, caused a break to a bone in his hand which required surgery meaning Martin has missed the opening two rounds.

Aprilia had already confirmed he will miss the third round, at the Circuit of the Americas, on March 28-30.

But Jorge Martin has his eye on a comeback.

He described his recovery to Gazzetta: “Good, slower than I would like.

“But these are the times, and it would be wrong to speed them up, it would risk making everything even longer.

“I will definitely skip Austin. I am considering being in Qatar but only if it will not involve risks.”

Jorge Martin identifies date for MotoGP return

Qatar is the fourth round of the 2025 MotoGP season, on April 11-13.

Should he deem Qatar too risky, the next opportunity is the fifth round at Jerez on 

Martin has been advised to rest the delicate break to the scaphoid bone in his hand, which can sometimes threaten the career of a motorcycle racer.

He missed out on the entirety of pre-season testing after highsiding after just a handful of laps.

It means Martin has barely started his adaption from Ducati to Aprilia.

Therefore his first rounds back in action are likely to be an exercise in learning about his new machinery, and recovering his physical state.

In the meantime, Martin has been forced to watch Marc Marquez - the man who was promoted to the factory Ducati team instead of him - dominate the start of the season.

Marquez sits top of the standings with 37 points, after winning the first four races over two rounds.

Marquez is tipped to excel at COTA next too, so his lead could be even bigger by the time Martin returns.

Martin said about watching the first two rounds on TV while injured: “I struggled, a couple of times I had to turn it off.

“Not out of anger, out of sadness. The sadness of not being there.

“And then I always turned it back on because I know, life is like that.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
56s ago
Fernando Alonso addresses Australia recovery vehicle concerns: “It was under control”
Isack Hadjar's RB is recovered
MotoGP News
14m ago
Marc Marquez doesn’t back Aprilia’s Jorge Martin MotoGP test proposal for 2025
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2024 Barcelona MotoGP test
F1 News
32m ago
Yuki Tsunoda responds to Zak Brown’s Red Bull “strange driver choices” comment
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
53m ago
Lando Norris shrugs off ‘tougher’ flexi-wing tests: “We don’t have to change anything”
Lando Norris
MotoGP News
1h ago
Jorge Martin provides first indication of a comeback date
Jorge Martin

More News

F1 News
1h ago
Isack Hadjar reveals Lewis Hamilton text after heartbreaking Australia shunt
Isack Hadjar
Moto2 News
14h ago
Former World Champion heaps “most dominant” praise on Jake Dixon
Jake Dixon, 2025 Moto2 Argentinian Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 Feature
15h ago
Three problems Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari must fix at F1 Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton endured a difficult Ferrari debut
RR News
15h ago
Isle of Man TT makes decision about Red Arrows
Red Arrows
F1 News
15h ago
Red Bull driver swap speculation after “unusual” decision
Yuki Tsunoda