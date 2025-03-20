Jorge Martin provides first indication of a comeback date

Jorge Martin has hinted at his return to MotoGP for the first time.

The reigning champion has endured a miserable 2025 since winning his maiden title in November.

Martin left Ducati for Aprilia but had a big highside on the first morning of pre-season testing.

Another crash in training, days before the first race, caused a break to a bone in his hand which required surgery meaning Martin has missed the opening two rounds.

Aprilia had already confirmed he will miss the third round, at the Circuit of the Americas, on March 28-30.

But Jorge Martin has his eye on a comeback.

He described his recovery to Gazzetta: “Good, slower than I would like.

“But these are the times, and it would be wrong to speed them up, it would risk making everything even longer.

“I will definitely skip Austin. I am considering being in Qatar but only if it will not involve risks.”

Jorge Martin identifies date for MotoGP return

Qatar is the fourth round of the 2025 MotoGP season, on April 11-13.

Should he deem Qatar too risky, the next opportunity is the fifth round at Jerez on

Martin has been advised to rest the delicate break to the scaphoid bone in his hand, which can sometimes threaten the career of a motorcycle racer.

He missed out on the entirety of pre-season testing after highsiding after just a handful of laps.

It means Martin has barely started his adaption from Ducati to Aprilia.

Therefore his first rounds back in action are likely to be an exercise in learning about his new machinery, and recovering his physical state.

In the meantime, Martin has been forced to watch Marc Marquez - the man who was promoted to the factory Ducati team instead of him - dominate the start of the season.

Marquez sits top of the standings with 37 points, after winning the first four races over two rounds.

Marquez is tipped to excel at COTA next too, so his lead could be even bigger by the time Martin returns.

Martin said about watching the first two rounds on TV while injured: “I struggled, a couple of times I had to turn it off.

“Not out of anger, out of sadness. The sadness of not being there.

“And then I always turned it back on because I know, life is like that.”