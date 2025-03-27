Yamaha “not been sitting idle” ahead of COTA MotoGP round

Yamaha boss looks ahead to this weekend’s third round of MotoGP 2025

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Argentina MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha MotoGP team boss Massimo Meregalli says the Japanese marque “has not been sitting idle” ahead of the Americas Grand Prix following a tough round in Argentina.

After a lacklustre start to the campaign in Thailand, Yamaha’s form failed to improve last time out at Termas de Rio Hondo as its top rider - Alex Rins - could manage only 12th in the grand prix.

Yamaha now heads to a track in the Circuit of the Americas it has never won at since the venue joined the calendar in 2013, though the Japanese marque has enjoyed multiple podium success there.

Last in the constructors’ table after two rounds, Yamaha says it is “fully motivated” to improve its form at COTA this weekend.

“After one week back in Europe, our team members have travelled to the Western Hemisphere again, this time for the race weekend at COTA,” Meregalli said.

“MotoGP had a short break between the Argentina and the Americas GP, but we can assure you that Yamaha and the two MotoGP teams have not been sitting idle.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the upcoming GP.

“We always enjoy the time we spend in Austin, and so do our riders.

“COTA is not a particularly easy track, though: it's fast, technically challenging, physically tough, and quite bumpy.

“However, we have had decent results here in the past, and our riders do like this track, especially Alex, so we are fully motivated to start the weekend and give it our best shot.”

Rins won the 2023 edition of the Americas GP when he was an LCR Honda rider, which remains the Japanese brand’s most recent victory.

Fabio Quartararo looking to brush off “unlucky” Argentina GP

Fabio Quartararo comes into the third round of the season 15th in the standings on six points after being caught up in a Turn 1 collision triggered by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi in Argentina.

Having qualified seventh, it stopped Quartararo from building on his solid pace and meant he took the chequered flag in 15th (which became 14th after a post-race disqualification for Ai Ogura).

The 25-year-old has two MotoGP podiums to his credit at COTA, though the last one came in 2023.

“We were unlucky in the Argentina GP race and, overall, the weekend didn't go as we wanted, so it's good that we have a new round coming up,” the Frenchman said.

“We know we have work to do, so this weekend it will be all about that, and hopefully we can make a step.

“I have been spending my time in America after the Argentina GP to make sure I wouldn't have jet lag and would be fully ready for this GP.

“I like the COTA track, and I also like Austin in general, so I'm looking forward to it.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
5m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu: “The rider is a big difference” at Portimao WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
12m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu reassured Portuguese WorldSBK won’t be “another Ducati Cup”
Alvaro Bautista
WSBK News
36m ago
Scott Redding “grateful to not be suffocating while riding” at Portimao WorldSBK
Scott Redding, 2025 Australian WorldSBK, media day. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda breaks silence after dream Red Bull F1 promotion
Yuki Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut on home soil
MotoGP News
2h ago
Valentino Rossi takes F1’s next superstar under his wing
Andrea Kimi Antonelli and Valentino Rossi. Credit: Instagram/Andrea Kimi Antonelli/aledellgiusta.

More News

MotoGP Feature
2h ago
Is Marc Marquez’s Ducati GP25 actually the best bike in MotoGP 2025?
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
2h ago
Trackhouse ditches Gulf livery for home MotoGP round
2025 Trackhouse Racing Aprilia
RR News
2h ago
Isle of Man TT 2025: What are the fastest laps for every manufacturer?
Josh Brookes
F1 News
3h ago
Claim in New Zealand that Honda pay eight-figure sum to Red Bull for Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
3h ago
Helmut Marko confesses to Liam Lawson ‘mistake’, like a beaten 'boxer'
Liam Lawson will return to Racing Bulls following his Red Bull axe