Yamaha “not been sitting idle” ahead of COTA MotoGP round

Yamaha MotoGP team boss Massimo Meregalli says the Japanese marque “has not been sitting idle” ahead of the Americas Grand Prix following a tough round in Argentina.

After a lacklustre start to the campaign in Thailand, Yamaha’s form failed to improve last time out at Termas de Rio Hondo as its top rider - Alex Rins - could manage only 12th in the grand prix.

Yamaha now heads to a track in the Circuit of the Americas it has never won at since the venue joined the calendar in 2013, though the Japanese marque has enjoyed multiple podium success there.

Last in the constructors’ table after two rounds, Yamaha says it is “fully motivated” to improve its form at COTA this weekend.

“After one week back in Europe, our team members have travelled to the Western Hemisphere again, this time for the race weekend at COTA,” Meregalli said.

“MotoGP had a short break between the Argentina and the Americas GP, but we can assure you that Yamaha and the two MotoGP teams have not been sitting idle.

“We have been working hard behind the scenes to prepare for the upcoming GP.

“We always enjoy the time we spend in Austin, and so do our riders.

“COTA is not a particularly easy track, though: it's fast, technically challenging, physically tough, and quite bumpy.

“However, we have had decent results here in the past, and our riders do like this track, especially Alex, so we are fully motivated to start the weekend and give it our best shot.”

Rins won the 2023 edition of the Americas GP when he was an LCR Honda rider, which remains the Japanese brand’s most recent victory.

Fabio Quartararo looking to brush off “unlucky” Argentina GP

Fabio Quartararo comes into the third round of the season 15th in the standings on six points after being caught up in a Turn 1 collision triggered by Aprilia’s Marco Bezzecchi in Argentina.

Having qualified seventh, it stopped Quartararo from building on his solid pace and meant he took the chequered flag in 15th (which became 14th after a post-race disqualification for Ai Ogura).

The 25-year-old has two MotoGP podiums to his credit at COTA, though the last one came in 2023.

“We were unlucky in the Argentina GP race and, overall, the weekend didn't go as we wanted, so it's good that we have a new round coming up,” the Frenchman said.

“We know we have work to do, so this weekend it will be all about that, and hopefully we can make a step.

“I have been spending my time in America after the Argentina GP to make sure I wouldn't have jet lag and would be fully ready for this GP.

“I like the COTA track, and I also like Austin in general, so I'm looking forward to it.”