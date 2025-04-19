Jack Miller: Some MotoGP riders “aren’t getting paid what they should be”

Jack Miller claims "market value" has decreased for MotoGP riders

Jack Miller
Jack Miller

Jack Miller has shone a spotlight on the money that MotoGP riders are paid.

In a previous era, stars like Valentino Rossi and Jorge Lorenzo earned fortunes to race at the sharp end of the championship.

But Miller insists the salaries for riders on today’s grid has fallen since the heydays of Rossi and Lorenzo.

Fabio Quartararo is reportedly the highest-paid rider today on €12m per year. Marc Marquez walked away from Honda where he was the top earner in the sport in 2023.

Miller suggests the declining pay-packets are a result of the manufacturers, and their specific bikes, becoming the dominant force in MotoGP, rather than individual riders.

“The riders back in the day - the big three or four - were being paid incredibly,” the Pramac Yamaha rider told the Gypsy Tales podcast.

“Now guys who are rookies - or established riders, myself included - are signing for peanuts. Simply to get on the bike or get your foot in the door.

“The only other way to make decent money or to go forward is to ride something different. They have set the bar there.

“The market has dropped.

“Marc is still Marc, and Pecco is still Pecco. But take it back 10 years? It’s hard to say, being a rider, but there is nobody trying to poach your rider.

“Unless a rider wants to go - like myself or Enea from Ducati - nobody is trying to poach them. You don’t feel like you’re losing them to a competitor.

“The bikes are so strong. They set the bar. ‘You want the opportunity to ride this bike?’

“It’s unfortunate for the guys because they are not being paid accordingly.”

Jack Miller: 'Market value' decreased for MotoGP riders

Miller explained how the desperation of riders to claim the best possible bike has driven down their bargaining positions in contract talks.

He said: “The cream will always rise to the top in terms of riders. But, when you take away options, or options aren’t there because somebody is so much ahead of the rest, then it decreases the market value.

“The guys want to win, to do their best. That’s what they’re chasing - the results.

“Unfortunately some of them aren’t getting paid what they should be, to risk their life, essentially, every weekend.

“They have a limited time to make money. [Money paid to riders] has diminished a lot in the past 10 years."

Miller is a veteran of MotoGP into his 11th year.

He has represented Honda, Ducati, KTM and now Yamaha during his time in the premier class.

Miller’s career at MotoGP level seemed to be over last year when he lost his factory KTM seat to Pedro Acosta.

Alternatives seemed to have dried up until the Pramac team swapped Ducati for Yamaha, and rescued him.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
3m ago
Ferrari boss answers whether Lewis Hamilton could have “done more”
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
13m ago
“Why isn’t everyone telling him?” Query about Lando Norris attitude
Piastri, Norris
MotoGP News
13m ago
Jack Miller: Some MotoGP riders “aren’t getting paid what they should be”
Jack Miller
F1 News
8h ago
Lewis Hamilton sets lowly qualifying target that could worry Ferrari in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
9h ago
Lando Norris “on the right track” after confidence-boosting Friday in Saudi Arabia
Lando Norris

More News

F1 News
9h ago
Max Verstappen: Red Bull pace ‘not where I want it to be’ after long run struggles
Max Verstappen
F1 News
10h ago
Lewis Hamilton escapes penalty for FP2 incident with Alex Albon
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
10h ago
Yuki Tsunoda takes blame for first Red Bull crash
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 Results
11h ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lando Norris
F1
12h ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as it happened
Lewis Hamilton