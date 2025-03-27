Is Franco Morbidelli again a threat to Marc Marquez and Alex Marquez?

Franco Morbidelli followed up his ‘amazing’ debut VR46 MotoGP podium in Argentina with a ‘beautiful’ visit to the Ayrton Senna International Circuit in Goiania, Brazil.

Morbidelli had been struggling early in the Termas weekend but credited his team for turning things around.

Eighth in qualifying became seventh in the Sprint race, before the Italian came out swinging in the Sunday grand prix.

Morbidelli made rapid early progress, culminating in an overtake on Ducati’s double world champion Francesco Bagnaia for third.

The former title runner-up then kept Bagnaia at bay for the remainder of the race for his first podium since 2021, with Yamaha.

“It feels amazing. In Argentina, the team did a wonderful job. Together we improved the bike throughout the whole weekend, because on Friday I was a step behind," he said.

“But we were able to work in the best way possible to catch up on the top guys and make a wonderful race, especially in the beginning we were able to be aggressive and I was feeling very confident.”

Franco Morbidelli to shine at COTA

Can Morbidelli keep the momentum going at COTA this weekend?

“It would be nice. As well all know, Marc [Marquez] especially, but also Alex is in top form, so it’ll be very challenging and difficult to catch them up. But let’s see.”

After his impressive Argentine GP, Morbidelli travelled straight to Brazil - a country close to his heart through his mother's side of the family and a planned MotoGP venue for 2026.

“It was beautiful, right after a great weekend, to go to Brazil and catch up with the Brazilian fans and Brazilian people,” Morbidelli said.

“It was beautiful to go to this new circuit. It looks nice. It has a great potential. So I'm really looking forward to going there when [everything is finished]. It's going to be nice to race there.”

“There’s a big passion for the sport,” Morbidelli added. “Brazilian people are really passionate people in general, but I think for motorsport they have this great connection.

“I love their style because it's my way a little bit. I love them and I'm looking forward to putting on a good show for them next year in Goiania.”

Morbidelli and team-mate Fabio di Giannantonio will race in a special livery at COTA on Sunday.