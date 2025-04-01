Alex Hoffman finds a new manufacturer after KTM departure

Alex Hoffman recently left ambassador role with KTM

Alex Hoffman
Alex Hoffman

Alex Hoffman has found a new role, after leaving KTM.

Former MotoGP rider Hoffman was a brand ambassador for KTM but, last month, confirmed he would be leaving the manufacturer who are restructuring their finances.

But over the Americas MotoGP weekend at COTA, Hoffman popped up on another motorcycle.

He rode a BMW M1000RR superbike - and posed for some snaps for his social media.

The specifics of his new role with BMW are unclear.

“Two Bavarian’s bonding in Texas,” Hoffman wrote in his BMW leathers. “Dress up in new colors. Old man still fits.”

German rider Hoffman appeared in MotoGP from 2002-2007.

He represented Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki and Ducati. His best finish was 13th overall in 2007, the year that Casey Stoner won the championship also on a Ducati.

Meanwhile, he was not the only ex-rider to depart his role with KTM, who are battling their way out of financial woes.

Jeremy McWilliams also parted ways with the Austrian brand.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
3m ago
“A few teams” have approached Sergio Perez about F1 return
Could Sergio Perez return to F1 next year?
F1 News
1h ago
Revealed: Red Bull's target for Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda
MotoGP News
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi “speechless” as riders ran from COTA MotoGP grid
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
3h ago
Sergio Perez in frame for Cadillac F1 seat in 2026 after Red Bull axe
Sergio Perez
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen ‘offer he can’t refuse’ would be bad news for Fernando Alonso
Could Max Verstappen be tempted by Aston Martin?

More News

MotoGP News
3h ago
Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi hails Bagnaia: “We can read Pecco’s eyes”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
MotoGP News
3h ago
Alex Hoffman finds a new manufacturer after KTM departure
Alex Hoffman
RR News
4h ago
David Madsen-Mygdal announces he’s recovering from a health scare
David Madsen-Mygdal
MotoGP News
4h ago
Maverick Vinales’ wild COTA MotoGP: Running, confusion and a pitlane comeback
Maverick Vinales, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA
F1 News
5h ago
Yuki Tsunoda details immediate Red Bull challenge ahead of debut
Yuki Tsunoda