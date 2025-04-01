Alex Hoffman finds a new manufacturer after KTM departure

Alex Hoffman has found a new role, after leaving KTM.

Former MotoGP rider Hoffman was a brand ambassador for KTM but, last month, confirmed he would be leaving the manufacturer who are restructuring their finances.

But over the Americas MotoGP weekend at COTA, Hoffman popped up on another motorcycle.

He rode a BMW M1000RR superbike - and posed for some snaps for his social media.

The specifics of his new role with BMW are unclear.

“Two Bavarian’s bonding in Texas,” Hoffman wrote in his BMW leathers. “Dress up in new colors. Old man still fits.”

German rider Hoffman appeared in MotoGP from 2002-2007.

He represented Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki and Ducati. His best finish was 13th overall in 2007, the year that Casey Stoner won the championship also on a Ducati.

Meanwhile, he was not the only ex-rider to depart his role with KTM, who are battling their way out of financial woes.

Jeremy McWilliams also parted ways with the Austrian brand.