Ducati’s Davide Tardozzi hails Bagnaia: “We can read Pecco’s eyes”

Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi revealed he knew Francesco Bagnaia was set for a strong performance in Sunday’s COTA MotoGP race - just by looking at his eyes.

After finishing runner-up to team-mate Marc Marquez in the Saturday Sprint, Bagnaia took control of the grand prix when Marquez crashed out at mid-distance, ending the Spaniard’s perfect winning streak.

The victory was Bagnaia’s first since last year’s Barcelona finale and came after being beaten by both Marquez brothers in the opening two rounds.

“We can read Pecco’s eyes”

Despite qualifying in sixth, Tardozzi said he had no doubts about Bagnaia’s potential once he saw his performance in the Sprint race.

“We understood he was going to do very well today after the [Sprint] result,” Tardozzi told TNT Sport.

“I think that we can read Pecco’s eyes, and when the sparkle is there, we know he’s fast.”

Bagnaia had been struggling with braking and corner entry before arriving at COTA, but Tardozzi confirmed no major technical changes had been made.

“The bike is the same,” he said, suggesting Bagnaia’s step forward was down to set-up refinements and improved confidence.

Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Americas MotoGP at COTA

“Mixed feelings” as Ducati celebrates with Bagnaia, consoles Marquez

While Ducati celebrated Bagnaia’s win, Marquez was left to rue a missed opportunity after crashing out of the lead on lap 9.

“It's mixed [feelings], crying on one side, smiling on the other,” Tardozzi said.

“I just talked with Marc. He is very sorry towards the team. He made a mistake, but it can happen.

“Anyway, on the other side, we are very, very, very happy for Pecco, who found his speed again. Let's go to Doha confident to look for the first one-two [of the season].”

Ducati targets a 1-2 in Qatar

Looking ahead to Qatar, where Bagnaia won last year’s GP, Tardozzi expects the Italian to continue his momentum and challenge the Marquez brothers.

“[Bagnaia’s COTA success] means that from the next race, he must fight with Alex - and I clap my hands for Alex because he's leading the championship and he deserves it - and fight with Marc for the victory, like he can.”

Bagnaia is currently third in the world championship, 12 points from Alex Marquez and 11 behind Marc.