Jorge Martin reveals what Marc Marquez told him about his injury

Reigning MotoGP champion Jorge Martin says Marc Marquez’s ‘heartfelt’ advice about his recovery from injury ‘carried a lot of weight’ in recent weeks.

Aprilia rider Jorge Martin crashed heavily on the opening day of pre-season testing, suffering multiple fractures and ruling him out of the rest of his winter preparations.

He crashed again during a training session prior to the first race of the 2025 MotoGP campaign and has been absent since.

Martin is due to make his comeback next weekend at the Qatar Grand Prix.

In an interview with the Spanish edition of Motorsport.com, Martin spoke of the advice he received from his rivals - in particular Marc Marquez - during his injury layoff.

“Marc and other riders, like Pecco [Bagnaia], told me to take my time, not to rush things,” he said.

“That was the best advice. In Marc’s case, what he says about these things carries a lot of weight because he was injured for a long time.

“He said it from the heart.

“It’s nice when your rivals show concern for you because it also means they want to see you back on track, fighting for the [podium] alongside them.

“When you see a colleague suffering, you really empathise with them.”

Marquez publicly revealed that he’d texted Martin prior to the Thai Grand Prix to tell him not to rush his return, warning the Aprilia rider about what happened to him in 2020.

After badly breaking his right arm at the Spanish Grand Prix in 2020, Marquez tried to return to action the following weekend having undergone surgery just a few days prior.

This proved to be fatal to his chances of racing again for the remainder of 2020, as his attempts to ride at the Andalusian GP weakened the plate inserted in his arm and led to it breaking while he was at home - requiring further surgery.

This second operation led to an infection in his arm that required a third surgery later in the year, with Marquez not returning until round three of the 2021 season.

All of the operations Marquez had also meant his humerus bone rotated over 30 degrees out of position, which needed a fourth major surgery to correct in 2022.