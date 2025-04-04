John McGuinness ‘can’t pull rabbits out of the hat anymore’ at Isle of Man TT

Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness admits he ‘can’t pull rabbits out of the hat anymore’ against his faster rivals, but “I’m still holding my own”.

The 23-time TT winner turns 53 this year but will continue his illustrious racing career, as gets set to compete at the major road races in 2025 with the factory Honda team.

McGuinness hasn’t won at the TT in a decade, but remains a top five competitor, having finished fifth last year in the Senior TT.

Speaking on the Full Chat podcast on YouTube, McGuinness concedes that “there’s probably four riders that are out of my reach now” but he still feels competitive.

“Nothing gives me greater pride than to pull the factory Honda shirt on and be the number one leading Honda rider,” he said.

“At the minute I’m still competitive-ish. There’s probably four riders that are out of my reach at the minute.

“I used to be able to pull rabbits out of the hat now and again, but I can’t anymore.

“I’m coming up for 53, which is an old codger really for a bike racer. But I’m still holding my own.

“And on a nice day, when the sun’s shining and the bike’s working good, your slick tyres are working good, you’re hitting all your apexes, everything’s working, as anybody who’s any good at any spot it’s the best thing in the world.”

McGuinness added that he “doesn’t get worried” about where he finishes in races, but “I’ll know when it’s time to stop”.

“And the nice thing for me is I don’t get worried that I’m fifth or sixth,” he added.

“I’m still competing, I’m still enjoying it. The till’s still ringing, we’re earning a few quid, ego’s still peaking away.

“Weirdly, there’s loads of other doors opening for me left, right and centre for ambassador stuff for when I do hang my leathers up.

“And the nice thing as well, everyone around me is with me.

“Nobody’s standing in my way saying ‘it’s time to pack this in, John’. I’ll know when it’s time to stop.”

