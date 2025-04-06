“Rules changed dramatically, R6 becoming dated” says North West 200 veteran

Richard Cooper verdict on next generation bikes at North West 200

Richard Cooper
Richard Cooper

Richard Cooper faces a difficult task to add to his North West 200 tally due to amended rules.

Cooper is aiming for a sixth win at the road racing event which will be held May 7-10.

He prepared by winning a four-timer at the Ulster Superbike Championship opener this weekend.

But he is wary of tweaked regulations in the Supersport and Supertwin classes at the North West 200.

Supersport will now use a British Superbike Championship parts list.

Cooper told the Belfast Newsletter: “We come to win races, however the rules have changed quite dramatically over the past year or so with the Supersport and next generation bikes that are allowed into the class.

“The R6 is becoming dated and we have to do the best we can with what we’ve got – same in the Supertwin class now, the rules have changed again.

“I’m very happy with the machines we have, albeit we’re on the older machines in the class now.

“We’re going to have to pull something out of the bag and the teams are working hard, as all the teams do, but I’m pretty confident with the experience I have of the two teams and the continuity that I carry on with these guys; if you listen to some of the guys they’re on new packages with new teams and they’ve got to gel with those packages.

“I know that we can roll out onto that Coast road in practice and be ready to go.”

Cooper will be representing th  BPE by Russell Racing Yamaha team in the Supersport class.

“The Russell Racing Yamaha R6 is built around me,” he praised.

He will ride a Kawasaki in the Supertwin.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
15m ago
Max Verstappen makes Red Bull ‘limitation’ admission despite impressive win
Max Verstappen celebrates his first win of 2025
F1 News
16m ago
Lando Norris offers honest verdict on Max Verstappen pit lane incident
Lando Norris
F1 News
24m ago
Max Verstappen joins exclusive club with Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher after Japan win
Max Verstappen
F1 News
25m ago
Incredible F1 record-breaker at Japanese GP admits ‘really bad driving’
Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
F1 News
37m ago
Carlos Sainz struck by FIA fine over national anthem in Japan
Carlos Sainz, Williams

More News

F1 News
50m ago
George Russell wary of incoming problem for Mercedes after Japanese GP
George Russell
F1 News
55m ago
McLaren’s “strange” reaction to Japanese GP defeat questioned: “That should hurt”
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton confirms ‘issue’ as rumours swirl about 'inherent' Ferrari problem
Lewis Hamilton finished seventh in Japan
MotoGP News
1h ago
Pecco Bagnaia will “come back swinging”, he’s “phenomenal"
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
1h ago
Is this Red Bull's next-in-line driver? "I would never refuse a call"
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls