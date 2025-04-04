Jackson Racing announces exciting Isle of Man TT plan with Paul Jordan

Jackson Racing has announced its participation in the Supertwin class at the Isle of Man TT for the first time in 2025.

The Preston-based squad will field an Aprilia RS 660 for Paul Jordan this year, setting off from the head of the field with the #1 plate.

While Jackson Racing are newcomers to the Supertwin class this year, Jordan has been a strong contender in the past, notably taking his maiden TT podium in the 2022 Supertwin race.

That 2022 race was won by Peter Hickman on a Paton S1R, the dominant bike of road racing's Supertwin class in recent years, but in second place was Lee Johnston on an Aprilia.

The RS 660 was on the podium again in 2024 thanks to Mike Browne who finished third in Supertwin Race 2 last year, but the 659cc bike from Noale is yet to win at the TT.

Jordan himself was able to take a top-five finish on a Yamaha R7 at last year’s TT, but 20 seconds behind the top-placed Yamaha of Peter Hickman.

Both Supertwin races last year were won by Michael Dunlop on a Paton S1R.

Jordan will also contest the Superbike and Superstock classes with Jackson Racing on a Honda CBR1000RR-R, and will ride a Jackson Racing Honda CBR600RR in the Supersport class.

He will be partnered by 2024 Senior TT podium finisher Josh Brookes in the Supersport and the two 1,000cc classes, but the Australian does not currently have Supertwin plans of his own this year.