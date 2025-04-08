Goiania track needs “a lot of work” before 2026 Brazilian MotoGP

Luca Marini praises Brazil’s interest in MotoGP but says Goiania circuit needs "a lot of work" before 2026 debut.

Luca Marini
Luca Marini

This time next year, if all goes to plan, the Ayrton Senna Circuit in Goiania, Brazil, will have hosted its very first MotoGP event.

Due to join the calendar from 2026 as part of a five-year deal, the new South American round is expected to be paired logistically with either Argentina or Austin - which were rounds two and three on this year’s schedule.

But before Brazil returns to motorcycle grand prix for the first time since 2004, the Goiania track must undergo substantial upgrades to meet MotoGP's safety and facility standards.

That’s the view of Honda’s Luca Marini, one of only two premier-class riders, alongside Franco Morbidelli, to compete demo laps at the circuit during a special visit between Termas and COTA.

“They need to make a lot of work, on the track and the facilities,” said Marini, who rode a road bike during the event.

“In one year, we hope everything will be ready,” he added. “They promised us that they are pushing a lot, because there is a lot of interest to make this race.

“The layout is OK, maybe a little bit short for a MotoGP bike, but we have other short tracks.

“The first thing is always the safety, in my opinion, because it's quite a fast track, fast corners.

“So it means we need good runoff areas because the layout is pretty fast and the lap time will be super short.”

The Italian described the track as “even shorter” than the Sachsenring but, in stark contrast to the German venue, expects it to have a “super high” average speed.

“The straight is long, and there are corners with third, fourth gear,” he said.

“There are some small corners that slow down the average speed. But overall, it looks quite fast.

“Let's see with a MotoGP bike, and also let's see with all the kerbs, all the new tarmac, with all the conditions [in place], because then everything will be much better.”

Asked about specific areas needing attention, Marini responded:

“There is all around a lot of work to do, but the organiser there is super good, and also speaking with Carlos and Carmelo [Ezpeleta], they are super happy about the job that they are doing.

“For sure I expect a track inspection from Loris [Capirossi] or from someone else some months before [the race] to understand a little bit the situation, and then after that, we will see.”

The last time motorcycle grand prix raced in Brazil was the Rio round, in 2004.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

