Under-the-radar Ducati team a key threat to podium at Qatar MotoGP?

Fabio di Giannantonio and Franco Morbidelli eye more podiums heading to Qatar.

Although Gresini’s Alex Marquez heads into the Qatar MotoGP leading the riders' world championship, it’s VR46 that currently tops the satellite Ducati pecking order in the teams’ standings.

A podium apiece and consistent top-five results for both Franco Morbidelli and Fabio di Giannantonio over the opening three rounds has put Valentino Rossi’s squad second only to the factory Ducati Lenovo squad.

di Giannantonio arrives at Lusail - scene of his emotional MotoGP win for Gresini in 2023 - riding high after scoring a first podium in VR46 colours at COTA. His shoulder injury also continues to heal, allowing him to train hard during the weekend off.

“The Losail track is incredible, and it always gave me great emotions during the past years,” di Giannantonio said. “We arrive in Qatar even more excited after the great result we achieved in the United States.

“I think we can be very fast because we’re building a very good package with the bike setup. The important thing is to stay focused during all the weekend to prepare the races at our best to be on the podium.

“This week, we trained a lot on two wheels, so we are ready for the weekend.”

Morbidelli, di Giannantonio, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint
Morbidelli, di Giannantonio, 2025 Americas MotoGP Sprint

However, it’s Morbidelli - riding the older-spec GP24 - who has the edge in the riders' standings, sitting fourth overall and ten points clear of his team-mate.

The former Moto2 Qatar winner has made an impressive start to life with VR46, and is targeting another step in qualifying this weekend.

“We are heading to a track I love, it’s a peculiar race for the times and the light on the track,” Morbidelli said of the night race schedule. “The feeling so far is very good, we started the season in a strong way, and we must continue like this.

“We will try to make another step in qualifying, and I look forward to racing this weekend. During this week, I trained on the bike both on track and at the ranch to prepare for this unique GP. 

"I feel ready and excited for this night racing weekend.”

The competitiveness between the team-mates was on full display in the COTA Sprint, where some tight moves ultimately cost them both time.

That prompted team manager Pablo Nieto to remind the pair to “respect each other” a little more.

