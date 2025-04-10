Valentino Rossi collaborates with Inter Milan on new special edition football shirt

Valentino Rossi has collaborated with Inter Milan on a shirt that the Italian team will wear this Saturday.

Inter Milan will wear a new shirt this Saturday (12 April) as part of a collaboration with seven-time MotoGP World Champion Valentino Rossi.

Inter will wear the shirt, which is predominantly white with a yellow stripe and accents of the team’s famous ‘Nerazzurro’ colours, in its Saturday Serie A match versus Cagliari at the San Siro.

The shirt also features Rossi’s famous ‘Soleluna’ graphics in the yellow stripe, and has been created to celebrate the current BMW World Endurance driver’s 46th birthday. Additionally, the Italian’s #46 is featured in blue below the Nike logo, and in its famous yellow at the base of both digits on the back of the shirt.

Rossi, a fan of Inter since the 1990s, said: “It will be a huge honour to see the players of my team wearing this shirt created with Nike and Inter.

“It’s a dream come true as it brings together my passion for motorcycling and my favourite team.

“It’s also a display of love for the Club that has always made me feel at home.”

Rossi will be back in action in the #46 WRT BMW M4 at the next round of the World Endurance Championship at Imola on 18–20 April, after finishing 11th in class at the season-opening Qatar 1812km race; held at the same Lusail International Circuit that will host this weekend’s MotoGP Qatar Grand Prix which Rossi’s VR46 Racing Team will enter searching for a third-consecutive podium after Franco Morbidelli was third in Argentina and Fabio Di Giannantonio matched that result at the Grand Prix of the Americas.

