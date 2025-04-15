Cal Crutchlow back on track for Yamaha at Valencia test

After nearly a year on the sidelines, Cal Crutchlow will make his long-awaited return to Yamaha MotoGP testing duties this week at a private test in Valencia.

The Brit had been forced out of action by complications following surgery to his right hand, which scuppered last year’s planned wild-card appearances and halted his test riding activities.

“Finally - Cal is 100 percent recovered from his hand injury,” Yamaha Motorsport Director Paolo Pavesio told Speedweek.com.

“He hasn't ridden for a very long time, but his test rider duties will now begin again. He will compete in the test programme alongside Augusto [Fernandez].”

Fernandez, who lost his KTM race seat at the end of last year, joined Yamaha’s test team in 2025 and has recently been filling in for the injured Miguel Oliveira at Pramac.

He scored points with 13th at COTA and headed straight to Valencia following Sunday’s Qatar Grand Prix.

“From here, I‘ll fly straight to Valencia for two days of testing, so it‘s going to be a busy week for me,” Fernandez confirmed.

As with all Yamaha private tests this year, speculation surrounds the development of their new V4-powered prototype.

Motorsport.com reports Yamaha “plans to test the V4 engine” at Valencia while Speedweek states the focus will remain on updates for the current inline-four M1 - which Fabio Quartararo rode to the front row in Qatar qualifying - ahead of the upcoming Jerez test.

Honda's test team of Aleix Espargaro and Stefan Bradl are also expected to be on track at Valencia.