Yamaha brings engine update to Jerez MotoGP test, but still no V4

Yamaha looking to build on recent podium result in Jerez test

Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Fabio Quartararo, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Yamaha managing director Paolo Pavesio says the brand has brought an engine update to Monday’s Jerez MotoGP test, but V4 running remains out of the public eye.

The first in-season test of the 2025 season comes a day after Yamaha ended its MotoGP podium drought in the Spanish Grand Prix with Fabio Quartararo.

Qualifying on pole for the first time since 2022, Quartararo converted this to a second-place finish to score a first Yamaha podium in a grand prix since 2023.

It marks a major step forward for the rebuilding M1 project, with Yamaha not standing still on Monday in the post-race test.

Download the Crash MotoGP Podcast here

Pavesio confirms Yamaha has an updated engine which has already been met with positive feedback as it looks to find more power, having languished at the bottom of the speed traps at the Spanish GP.

“We have tried it and we are pretty happy about the steps,” he said of the updated engine to MotoGP’s official website.

“Of course, there are many small steps and this is not a revolutionary step but it’s a step for sure.

“Maybe Jerez is not the place where you can completely assess an engine, in terms of top power and performance, but the feeling from the riders is already positive.

“I think it’s very visible that if you check the speed data it’s an area where we need to improve, and we are working to improve this yes.”

Yamaha has been continuing with its V4 development in private this year, following a recent outing in Valencia.

It has not brought its V4 to Jerez for the test, however, with Pavesio stressing that it will not be publicly debuted until it is at least as good as the current engine.

“The V4 development is continuing in a private test set-up until we feel we are ready to really prepare a wildcard, and then you will see the bike hopefully as soon as it’s ready,” he added.

“We clearly said it’s an internal competition now, we keep working to improve the M1 and this is why we are testing today.

“But in parallel there is this new engine which is new bike development.

“And as soon as the new bike will be faster, or at least at the same level of the current bike, will be the moment to make the next step and you will start to see it.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

