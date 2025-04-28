Fabio Di Giannantonio fifth after “toughest weekend of the year”: “I have to take it”

Fabio Di Giannantonio says he’s “happy” with fifth place in the Spanish MotoGP, his “toughest” race so far in 2025.

Fabio Di Giannantonio, 2025 MotoGP Spanish Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

The Spanish MotoGP was the “toughest weekend of the year so far” for Fabio Di Giannantonio in 2025, but the Italian still managed a top-five.

Di Giannantonio was never in podium contention in either the Sprint or the race in Jerez, and the Italian was generally the least competitive of the Ducati riders.

He was able to secure fifth place in the Grand Prix on Sunday, but Di Giannantonio was nonetheless clearly frustrated with his weekend.

The VR46 Racing Team rider said that the difficulties began in practice on Friday, when he tried “too many things”, and added that the current era of MotoGP leaves no margin for wasted sessions.

“I’m happy,” Di Giannantonio told MotoGP.com after the Spanish Grand Prix.

“I have to take it because this weekend has been the toughest weekend of the year so far.

“We started so far away on Friday trying too many things and we lost a little bit the way, then we came back on Saturday morning, and in this MotoGP era you can’t [waste] a free practice to not be competitive or not prepare the race.

“So, we paid for it a little bit, this thing that we missed.

“But then we recovered, we go home with a P5 so in a bad weekend we finished in P5 – we have to take it and be happy.”

Di Giannantonio’s VR46 Ducati teammate, Franco Morbidelli, crashed out of the Spanish Grand Prix at turn 11 while running in sixth place, and suffered a cervical contusion.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

