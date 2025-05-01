“I don’t need it right now:” Johann Zarco plays down engine wait at Jerez MotoGP test

Johann Zarco makes setup gains with current RC213V at Jerez MotoGP test, insists engine upgrade isn’t essential - yet.

Johann Zarco says he’s content to wait for Honda’s new prototype engine after making key progress with bike feel and electronics during the post-race Jerez MotoGP test.

While HRC’s Joan Mir had the opportunity to sample the new, more powerful engine - already used by Aleix Espargaro as a wild-card during the Spanish Grand Prix - LCR’s Zarco ended the day sixth fastest using the current powerplant.

“It was a tough weekend for me,” said Zarco, who finished 11th in Sunday’s race. “So we played with the set-up today just to get this confidence back. It was missing a lot but for just small [changes] I can feel much better and already from the second run we started to feel good.

“And then we have been testing more on the electronic side. I didn’t try the [new] engine. But I don’t need it right now because what we are doing is enough with our package and we still feel we can improve, by having a better feeling with the engine brake and understanding better the area from braking to apex.”

It’s not yet clear if Honda will homologate the new engine, for at least some of its riders, during the next event at Le Mans - Zarco’s home round.

The Frenchman, seventh and Honda’s top rider in the world championship standings, added: “I know that when I will have [the new engine] everything should work at least at the same or even better. But if they don’t give it to all the riders yet, it’s because they don’t have enough of the new engines.

“I don’t need to know when [I will get it[ and I don’t want to know because I want to be focused on this feeling that is growing on the bike. Because this will make me the most stronger for the next races.”

Zarco also hinted at changes to his riding style as he found performance in set-up areas he previously felt were off-limits.

“What we did today normally I do not like it. I didn’t like it last year. So it means that my riding is changing a bit and that’s why the change we did was not our priority in the race weekend,” he said.

“This kind of information is helpful for the future because it’s how to play with the bike depending on the situation.”

The Le Mans round takes place from May 9-11.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

