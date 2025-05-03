Maverick Vinales: Now, Marc Marquez “understands the strength of the KTM”

Maverick Vinales on his candid chat with Ducati duo in Qatar

Maverick Vinales
Maverick Vinales

Maverick Vinales insists his factory Ducati rivals are now aware of KTM’s strength after their battle in Qatar.

Tech3 KTM rider Vinales sensationally finished second in the Qatar MotoGP, a feelgood story throughout the whole paddock, only for a tyre pressure penalty to demote him to 14th.

Nevertheless, it was a welcome high for KTM who have endured a miserable year both on and off the track.

Afterwards, Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia were spotted in an animated discussion with Vinales about his new bike’s capability.

“It was the first time they’d battled with a KTM, in a real battle, in a race,” Vinales told TNT Sport.

“Now, they understand the strength of the bike. It was the first time they’d seen a KTM fighting at the front, and they could compare a bit.

“It’s obvious our top speed and our engine is one strength of the KTM. We know where to improve.”

Maverick Vinales: "There is a light for KTM"

Vinales had supposedly predicted his fantastic run in Qatar.

He insisted: “I predicted to be behind someone. I thought I had potential for the podium but not to fight for the race.

“We need more time to understand the bike and be more competitive. But in Qatar everything came.

“It clicked in Argentina when we found better balance. I had a really good feeling in Austin which gave me confidence, through technical problems.

“Then in Qatar we put a weekend together and we were able to fight at the front, which is a good sign.

“There is a light for KTM because this project is long-term, not short. We have to keep working.”

Despite his high turning into a devastating low, Vinales remained upbeat.

“I tried to take the positive points, that I was fast. I had deep emotions that were positive,” he said.

“The result on paper was not great, but we fought for the race, and this is important.

“I have learned a lot when I became a father. In the past I was more fiery, it was easier to get frustrated.

“But with two little kids, you cannot get frustrated!

“I bring them sometimes but I have never delivered a result. It was special to have them there.”

Vinales followed up the Qatar MotoGP by finishing fourth on another big day for KTM in Jerez.

Behind Vinales were the factory KTM pair, Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, in sixth and seventh.

Vinales’ teammate Enea Bastianini was ninth, meaning all four of the manufacturer’s riders were inside the top 10.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Charles Leclerc ruled out of Miami F1 sprint race after heavy crash in wet conditions
Charles Leclerc
F1
12m ago
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Sprint Race - LIVE UPDATES!
Kimi Antonelli
WSBK News
24m ago
Nicolo Bulega on Toprak Razgatlioglu Italian WorldSBK battle: “His plan was to stop me”
Nicolo Bulega, Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
57m ago
Lewis Hamilton backed by Toto Wolff in ‘hasn’t lost the magic’ verdict
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: Now, Marc Marquez “understands the strength of the KTM”
Maverick Vinales

More News

FE Results
1h ago
Formula E Monaco E-Prix - Race 1 results
Oliver Rowland, Nissan
WSBK Results
2h ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
3h ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Race 1 Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
3h ago
Michael Dunlop has to ‘live with the demons of my family name’
Michael Dunlop, Isle of Man TT 2024
F1 News
3h ago
F1 teams facing an “enormous challenge” to meet new weight limit with 2026 cars
F1 2026 car render - front view