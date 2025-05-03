Maverick Vinales: Now, Marc Marquez “understands the strength of the KTM”

Maverick Vinales insists his factory Ducati rivals are now aware of KTM’s strength after their battle in Qatar.

Tech3 KTM rider Vinales sensationally finished second in the Qatar MotoGP, a feelgood story throughout the whole paddock, only for a tyre pressure penalty to demote him to 14th.

Nevertheless, it was a welcome high for KTM who have endured a miserable year both on and off the track.

Afterwards, Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia were spotted in an animated discussion with Vinales about his new bike’s capability.

“It was the first time they’d battled with a KTM, in a real battle, in a race,” Vinales told TNT Sport.

“Now, they understand the strength of the bike. It was the first time they’d seen a KTM fighting at the front, and they could compare a bit.

“It’s obvious our top speed and our engine is one strength of the KTM. We know where to improve.”

Maverick Vinales: "There is a light for KTM"

Vinales had supposedly predicted his fantastic run in Qatar.

He insisted: “I predicted to be behind someone. I thought I had potential for the podium but not to fight for the race.

“We need more time to understand the bike and be more competitive. But in Qatar everything came.

“It clicked in Argentina when we found better balance. I had a really good feeling in Austin which gave me confidence, through technical problems.

“Then in Qatar we put a weekend together and we were able to fight at the front, which is a good sign.

“There is a light for KTM because this project is long-term, not short. We have to keep working.”

Despite his high turning into a devastating low, Vinales remained upbeat.

“I tried to take the positive points, that I was fast. I had deep emotions that were positive,” he said.

“The result on paper was not great, but we fought for the race, and this is important.

“I have learned a lot when I became a father. In the past I was more fiery, it was easier to get frustrated.

“But with two little kids, you cannot get frustrated!

“I bring them sometimes but I have never delivered a result. It was special to have them there.”

Vinales followed up the Qatar MotoGP by finishing fourth on another big day for KTM in Jerez.

Behind Vinales were the factory KTM pair, Brad Binder and Pedro Acosta, in sixth and seventh.

Vinales’ teammate Enea Bastianini was ninth, meaning all four of the manufacturer’s riders were inside the top 10.