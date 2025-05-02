‘Fastest’ MotoGP bike ever auctioned for huge six-figure fee

Brad Binder’s MotoGP KTM RC16, which hit 366.1km/h, is being auctioned by KTM.

Brad Binder, 2024 Italian MotoGP
Brad Binder’s KTM RC16, which set an all-time MotoGP top speed record of 366.1km/h, is up for auction at Sotheby’s.

That very bike - fully operational but offered for display purposes only - is available directly from KTM Factory Racing, with ‘no reserve and an asking price in excess of €350,000’.

Brad Binder's KTM auctioned

The engine is sealed, modifications are prohibited, and KTM retains first-refusal rights should the new owner resell.

‘Due to the specialized nature of modern MotoGP motorcycles – including pneumatic valve actuation and a mandatory unified ECU – independent private operation is not possible,’ reads the accompanying literature.

‘Upon collection, the motorcycle will be started in the presence of the buyer. Any potential track use and service options can be discussed separately with KTM Factory Racing.’

The handover will take place at KTM Factory Racing in Munderfing, Austria with ‘transportation and delivery at the expense of the buyer.’ 

The bike is also ‘subject to VAT on the full purchase price’.

After Binder raised the top speed bar in 2023, Pol Espargaro tied the 366.1km/h (227.5 mph) record, again on a KTM, last year.

While KTM's current record will remain under threat for the next two seasons, the change to 850cc engines means MotoGP top speeds should fall significantly from 2027.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

