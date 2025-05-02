Alex Marquez stays grounded after MotoGP win: “Still half a step behind Marc”

MotoGP title leader Alex Marquez taking it ‘race by race’, still ‘half a step behind Marc’.

Alex Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP

Fresh from a breakthrough MotoGP victory in front of his home crowd, Alex Marquez was back on track the next morning at the Jerez test.

The Gresini Ducati rider completed 47 laps, the best of which put him tenth on the timesheets.

Marquez, who now leads the MotoGP standings, used Monday’s test to explore set-up changes on his GP24 under what he described as “super high” grip conditions.

“Today the grip level was super high. Unbelievable,” Marquez said. “And normally we have a base setup that gives us a lot of traction. In general, we are always the best on traction inside the Ducati family.

“But when the grip level is [very high] like this, we struggle to turn the bike and have a good balance. So we tried a few things on the setup, also on the electronics, to try to understand what we need to do.

“Sometimes also having too much grip is a problem [for balance]. So we're just trying a few radical changes to see which is the way to go, if we have this issue during a weekend.”

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez

New MotoGP tyre won’t solve pressure issues: “Rubber is rubber.”

Alongside the set-up work, Marquez also provided further feedback on the proposed 2026 Michelin front tyre.

“Less positive than in Misano, Montmelo, Malaysia and Buriram, I will say. On this track, which is slower, I don't know why, but it felt a little bit worse. But it's some positive things, some negative things, not a big issue.

“Also, it's not sure they will give it to us next year… If they bring the tyre to Aragon, they will decide there. But in slow tracks, for me, it's a little bit less positive, but still really similar to the other one.”

The main aim of the new front is to soothe rising tyre pressure issues when closely following other bikes.

But Marquez is sceptical that any tyre can offer a complete fix.

“I think it's difficult, because rubber is rubber. When you have something really hot in front of you, that is another bike, it will get hotter.

“I think it will not be easy. And in one and a half years, we change manufacturers [to Pirelli].

“I have no doubts that Michelin, they are super professional and they will work. But it's also a business and they need to control also the investment.”

Alex Marquez
Alex Marquez

“Race by race”

Alex’s maiden MotoGP win catapulted him back into the championship lead for the second time this season, with older brother Marc trailing by just a single point.

“It was the perfect Sunday for us: First victory, taking the title lead," Alex said. "But we know that we are still maybe - not one step behind Marc, maybe half. But still Marc is stronger and is able to make a few things slightly better than us.”

Le Mans, site of next weekend’s French Grand Prix, is not traditionally a happy hunting ground for the younger Marquez - but neither was Jerez.

“Jerez and Le Mans are two tracks where historically I was not super good. But I won in Jerez, so we will see if we can be there again at Le Mans. Then later on, there are tracks like Silverstone, Mugello, Aragon, where I'm fast.

“So we'll see if we can be really close to Marc in Le Mans, then go race by race.”

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
19m ago
Alex Marquez stays grounded after MotoGP win: “Still half a step behind Marc”
Alex Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
RR News
1h ago
Dean Harrison: Competition at Isle of Man TT ‘making life very difficult’
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, 2024 Isle of Man TT
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda explains key challenges in driving Red Bull’s much-maligned F1 car
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
WSBK News
1h ago
Decision made on Jonathan Rea fitness after Italian WorldSBK FP1
Jonathan Rea, 2024 WorldSBK Jerez Test, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
1h ago
BMW deliver "50-50" verdict for Toprak Razgatlioglu at Italian WorldSBK
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
“The risk is a lot, and the points are nothing” in MotoGP Sprint races
Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
3h ago
Marc Marquez chose not to risk in Jerez after thinking about his worst day
Marc Marquez, 2025 Spanish MotoGP
MotoGP News
3h ago
Former MotoGP polesitter in race return for French GP wildcard
Takaaki Nakagami, HRC test team, 2025 Jerez MotoGP test
F1 News
3h ago
Max Verstappen’s girlfriend Kelly Piquet: Meet the partner of the F1 world champ
(L to R): Kelly Piquet (BRA) with her boyfriend Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17,
F1 News
3h ago
“I’m told that…” rumour of big Cadillac wish-list - including Sergio Perez?
Sergio Perez