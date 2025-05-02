Alex Marquez stays grounded after MotoGP win: “Still half a step behind Marc”

Fresh from a breakthrough MotoGP victory in front of his home crowd, Alex Marquez was back on track the next morning at the Jerez test.

The Gresini Ducati rider completed 47 laps, the best of which put him tenth on the timesheets.

Marquez, who now leads the MotoGP standings, used Monday’s test to explore set-up changes on his GP24 under what he described as “super high” grip conditions.

“Today the grip level was super high. Unbelievable,” Marquez said. “And normally we have a base setup that gives us a lot of traction. In general, we are always the best on traction inside the Ducati family.

“But when the grip level is [very high] like this, we struggle to turn the bike and have a good balance. So we tried a few things on the setup, also on the electronics, to try to understand what we need to do.

“Sometimes also having too much grip is a problem [for balance]. So we're just trying a few radical changes to see which is the way to go, if we have this issue during a weekend.”

Alex Marquez

New MotoGP tyre won’t solve pressure issues: “Rubber is rubber.”

Alongside the set-up work, Marquez also provided further feedback on the proposed 2026 Michelin front tyre.

“Less positive than in Misano, Montmelo, Malaysia and Buriram, I will say. On this track, which is slower, I don't know why, but it felt a little bit worse. But it's some positive things, some negative things, not a big issue.

“Also, it's not sure they will give it to us next year… If they bring the tyre to Aragon, they will decide there. But in slow tracks, for me, it's a little bit less positive, but still really similar to the other one.”

The main aim of the new front is to soothe rising tyre pressure issues when closely following other bikes.

But Marquez is sceptical that any tyre can offer a complete fix.

“I think it's difficult, because rubber is rubber. When you have something really hot in front of you, that is another bike, it will get hotter.

“I think it will not be easy. And in one and a half years, we change manufacturers [to Pirelli].

“I have no doubts that Michelin, they are super professional and they will work. But it's also a business and they need to control also the investment.”

Alex Marquez

“Race by race”

Alex’s maiden MotoGP win catapulted him back into the championship lead for the second time this season, with older brother Marc trailing by just a single point.

“It was the perfect Sunday for us: First victory, taking the title lead," Alex said. "But we know that we are still maybe - not one step behind Marc, maybe half. But still Marc is stronger and is able to make a few things slightly better than us.”

Le Mans, site of next weekend’s French Grand Prix, is not traditionally a happy hunting ground for the younger Marquez - but neither was Jerez.

“Jerez and Le Mans are two tracks where historically I was not super good. But I won in Jerez, so we will see if we can be there again at Le Mans. Then later on, there are tracks like Silverstone, Mugello, Aragon, where I'm fast.

“So we'll see if we can be really close to Marc in Le Mans, then go race by race.”