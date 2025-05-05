Michael Dunlop: "I was horrific” at Valentino Rossi’s ranch!

All-time Isle of Man TT win record holder Michael Dunlop has revealed he was “horrific” at the dirt track riding during Valentino Rossi’s 100Km of Champions event in January.

Dunlop made history last year when he surpassed the record of 26 wins at the Isle of Man TT held by his late uncle Joey Dunlop.

Michael Dunlop set the benchmark at 29 wins by the end of race week.

This led to the Ulsterman being honoured at numerous events, such as the Goodwood Festival of Speed, and even netted him an invite to the VR46 Ranch in Tavullia for the 100Km of Champions event.

Paired with last year’s MotoGP rookie sensation Pedro Acosta - who is a massive Michael Dunlop fan - the 29-time TT winner was last in the race.

Asked about how his life has changed since breaking the all-time TT win record, Dunlop said during the TT Live podcast: “Personally, I haven’t changed. I’m still a knob.

“But yes, it’s obviously in the airport people recognise you.

“Suppose the Isle of Man the pilot waves out the window at you. Small things like that. Obviously, the TT has come to something worldwide now really.”

On the opportunities he has been able to take advantage of over the last year, he added: “I’m fortunate to get to go to different events that in the scheme of things normally I wouldn’t have gotten invited.

“I got to go the [VR46] Ranch. I was horrific at it, I had no pace, but the invite alone, to be involved [was great].

“Goodwood, it was fantastic. They landed at my house with a helicopter.

“I got the chance to do things probably I’ve been invited to in the past but never took the opportunity to go.

“Just we’ve been so busy and there’s things I’d like to go to.

“I haven’t gotten to the GPs yet. But just life goes by so quick and I probably should take more of the opportunities to go.

“But I suppose the backwardness in me, I don’t really do that.”