The top ten riders in the Spanish MotoGP Sprint took the chequered flag in the same positions they had been in on lap 2 of the race.

It was the most extreme example this season of subdued action in the half-length races.

In Buriram, the top five positions were the same as on lap 2. In Termas, COTA and Qatar the podium places were a carbon copy of the order by lap 1 of 2.

Luca Marini: 'Points are nothing' in MotoGP sprints

With only half-points on offer in a format that was initially billed as a no-holds-barred shootout, HRC’s Luca Marini feels the risk is increasingly seen as not worth the reward.

“I think that the riders now get used to the Sprint race,” Marini explained after Saturday’s action.

“They understood that the risk is a lot, and the points are nothing.

“Last year, Pecco [Bagnaia] lost the championship because of crashing in the Sprint races. So I think that this changed a little bit in the mind of every rider.

“All the riders are, yes, trying to achieve the best position, trying to be on the podium in the Sprint race. But you know that maybe if you crash, you are losing a lot to try and gain one point more, that is not making a big difference. While if you make a zero, it's a huge down.”

The loss of vital data for the all-important grand prix if a rider crashes in the Sprint is another reason to prioritise reaching the finish.

The Italian also pointed to the increasing impact of penalties for the growing focus on consistency.

“Also for the penalties that we are receiving, if we are doing something crazy, it helps to calm down every rider a little bit,” he added.

"I think that all the riders did a good job and also Dorna, IRTA, and the Safety Commission, we were working in a good way to provide a better show, with more safety. And I think we are doing it well.”

Perhaps full points for the Sprint might be the answer?

“Full points for the Sprint would be interesting for sure!” Marini said.