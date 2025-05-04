“I broke every rib” like Jorge Martin, “the problem then is…”
Ex-rider endured same injury and pain as Jorge Martin
MotoGP champion Jorge Martin remains on the outside looking in.
His terrible injury sustained in Qatar means there is no definitive comeback date pencilled in for the Aprilia rider.
A terrifying incident in the Qatar MotoGP left Martin with 11 rib fractures and lung damage.
He is now back in Spain after a lengthy hospital stay but his return to a motorcycle is some way off.
Jorge Martin injury 'long-winded' but return prediction is made
“I broke every rib on my left side,” remembered TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson.
“It sounds similar, I had breaks in certain places, fractures, and a collapsed lung.
“The problem then is that the lung is so sensitive. To get it back working properly it builds up a lot of fluid.
“You need draining which is not a nice experience.
“It’s just one of those long-winded [injuries].
“If anyone has fractured one rib, you can’t sneeze! The problem with a sneeze is that you know it’s coming! Imagine breaking them all.
“I saw a picture of him in hospital. I’ve seen him look down, pale, beaten up before.
“But he looked so bad. I felt so sorry for him.
"He’d come back, it was his third big injury this year on the bounce.
“He was doing a good job, it was just bad luck. It was a ‘normal’ crash.
“He was unlucky Fabio di Giannantonio was in front, and he clipped him.
“It’s a horrible injury to have. I can’t see him being out for three months. When I did mine, it was more like two.
“He is supremely fit, which helps. And he’ll have the right treatment, like hyperbaric chambers.
“Massimo Rivola says they’re treating him like a son, with no pressure. But he is their prized asset.”
Martin does, at least, have a promising review from MotoGP Medical Director Ángel Charte.
He has “perfect lungs”, Dr. Charte confirmed last week.
Aprilia insist they will not rush Martin back to the track.
His latest - and worst - injuries came in his first grand prix of 2025, after he missed the opening rounds with a delicate hand injury sustained in a crash days before the first race.