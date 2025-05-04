“I broke every rib” like Jorge Martin, “the problem then is…”

Ex-rider endured same injury and pain as Jorge Martin

Jorge Martin
Jorge Martin

MotoGP champion Jorge Martin remains on the outside looking in.

His terrible injury sustained in Qatar means there is no definitive comeback date pencilled in for the Aprilia rider.

A terrifying incident in the Qatar MotoGP left Martin with 11 rib fractures and lung damage.

He is now back in Spain after a lengthy hospital stay but his return to a motorcycle is some way off.

Jorge Martin injury 'long-winded' but return prediction is made

“I broke every rib on my left side,” remembered TNT Sports’ Neil Hodgson.

“It sounds similar, I had breaks in certain places, fractures, and a collapsed lung.

“The problem then is that the lung is so sensitive. To get it back working properly it builds up a lot of fluid.

“You need draining which is not a nice experience.

“It’s just one of those long-winded [injuries].

“If anyone has fractured one rib, you can’t sneeze! The problem with a sneeze is that you know it’s coming! Imagine breaking them all.

“I saw a picture of him in hospital. I’ve seen him look down, pale, beaten up before.

“But he looked so bad. I felt so sorry for him.

"He’d come back, it was his third big injury this year on the bounce.

“He was doing a good job, it was just bad luck. It was a ‘normal’ crash.

“He was unlucky Fabio di Giannantonio was in front, and he clipped him.

“It’s a horrible injury to have. I can’t see him being out for three months. When I did mine, it was more like two.

“He is supremely fit, which helps. And he’ll have the right treatment, like hyperbaric chambers.

“Massimo Rivola says they’re treating him like a son, with no pressure. But he is their prized asset.”

Martin does, at least, have a promising review from MotoGP Medical Director Ángel Charte.

He has “perfect lungs”, Dr. Charte confirmed last week.

Aprilia insist they will not rush Martin back to the track.

His latest - and worst - injuries came in his first grand prix of 2025, after he missed the opening rounds with a delicate hand injury sustained in a crash days before the first race.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Feature
23h ago
Verdict from Miami paddock insider as one F1 team badly struggles
Fernando Alonso
WSBK News
5m ago
Italian WorldSBK setup improvements “not enough” for Alvaro Bautista in Superpole Race
Alvaro Bautista, 2025 Italian WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
24m ago
Gigi Dall’Igna points out what Pecco Bagnaia lacked that Ducati were “expecting”
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP News
29m ago
“I broke every rib” like Jorge Martin, “the problem then is…”
Jorge Martin
F1 News
50m ago
Fear for Lewis Hamilton: “A danger he will say ‘I don’t want this anymore’”
Lewis Hamilton

More News

WSBK Results
58m ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Superpole Race
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK Results
1h ago
2025 Italian WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
Ex-MotoGP rider wins his first King of the Baggers race
Loris Baz
F1 News
1h ago
Liam Lawson: “Heading for concrete wall,” Fernando Alonso “left me no space”
Liam Lawson
F1 News
1h ago
F1 drivers told to copy Max Verstappen as he finds cheeky gains at F1 Miami GP
Norris, Verstappen