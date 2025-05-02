Former MotoGP polesitter in race return for French GP wildcard

Honda has announced that it will field a second wildcard this season at next weekend’s MotoGP French Grand Prix, with Takaaki Nakagami making his return to the grid.

The one-time MotoGP polesitter made his debut in the premier class in 2018 with LCR Honda and spent seven seasons with the Japanese brand to the end of 2024.

Takaaki Nakagami was a consistent top 10 challenger in his time in MotoGP, but narrowly missed out on several occasions to break his podium duck - with the Japanese rider achieving a best of fourth on three occasions.

While at one stage last year it looked like he would be remaining on the grid with LCR after Ai Ogura signed for Trackhouse, Somkiat Chantra’s surprise step to the premier class left no place for Nakagami.

Instead he signed with HRC to become a test and development rider.

He will now make his racing return next weekend at the French GP, marking the second round in succession that Honda has elected to field a wildcard.

A brief statement from Honda read: “Another set of hands to help out on our journey back to the top!

“Takaaki Nakagami and the Honda HRC Test Team will be on track at the French GP for the second wildcard of the season.

“Maximum effort from everyone involved.”

This will be Nakagami’s first race appearance since last year’s Solidarity GP, with the Japanese rider most recently on track at Jerez last Monday for the in-season test.

Honda fielded Aleix Espargaro as a wildcard last weekend at the Spanish GP, marking his first race appearance with HRC and his first since officially retiring at the end of 2024.

Espargaro took the chequered flag in the grand prix in the points in 14th, but was later demoted due to a tyre pressure penalty.

Due to its concession status, Honda can field up to six wildcards during the 2025 season.

The plans for the remaining wildcards are yet to be known, but with post-race tests in Aragon and Misano, it is likely those will be eyed as opportunities for either Espargaro or Nakagami.